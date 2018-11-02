'South Park Susan,' Wanted by Cops for Falsely Accusing Black Women of Breaking Into Apartments, Is Missing

Susan Westwood, dubbed "South Park Susan" after video of her harassing the sisters went viral last month, is wanted for misusing the 911 system.

A North Carolina woman wanted by police for falsely claiming two black sisters tried to break into apartments at her complex is missing, police said.

Susan Westwood, dubbed "South Park Susan" after video of her harassing the sisters went viral last month, is wanted for misusing the 911 system. Four criminal summonses have been issued for her on two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.

The sisters, Chele and Leisa Garris, have also retained a lawyer to represent them in civil matters.

Videos of the Oct. 19 incident posted to Facebook by Chele show Westwood questioning the sisters, demanding to know why they were outside her apartment complex.

“Where do you live here in this place? ... Because this is Myers Park. This is South Park,” Westwood, who appears drunken and disoriented, says.

“I am white and hot," she continues. "So what are you doing here?

The siblings, who were waiting for AAA after their car broke down, ask her to leave repeatedly, but Westwood becomes increasingly agitated and eventually calls 911 to report the sisters, saying they were attempting to break into other residences.

"There's no car broken down ... nobody breaks their car down in the best part of society," she tells the 911 dispatcher.

Eventually, Westwood offers to pay money to have the sisters removed. "I'll pay $2,500 to get them out of here," she says. "Right now. I will."

The sisters also called 911 to report Westwood was harassing them.

Now, Westwood is wanted by police, who are asking for help locating her.

Anyone with information about Westwood's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

She joins a list of individuals who've called the police on black people doing everyday things, such as using a coupon, baby-sitting kids and going to a pool.

