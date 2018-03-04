'SNL' Zings NRA: 'Only Way To Stop A Bad Roach Is A Good Roach With A gun'

“Saturday Night Live” host and NBA legend Charles Barkley played Ned the exterminator out for cockroaches in a comedy sketch on the program — but he was aiming for the National Rifle Association.

“Ned’s Roach Away” has an innovative way to eliminate roaches: Arm the good roaches with teeny AR-15s to take out the bad ones.

“The only way to stop a bad roach is a good roach with a gun,” Barkley explains in the sketch. That’s sort of what NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre told his followers at the association’s convention last month: “To stop a bad guy with a gun, it takes a good guy with a gun.”

A horde of really bad roaches might require good bugs toting AR-15s with bumpstocks, notes Barkley’s Ned, who wears a cowboy hat.

Don’t worry, the armed roaches in “Ned’s Roach Away” are all “good character,” God-fearing bugs who regularly attend their tiny church. “And none of my roaches are gay,” says “Ned.”

Fans reactions were mixed on Twitter. Some found it hilarious, while others thought it was insensitive, especially so soon after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting that killed 17 people.

SNL nailed it. Funny n sad but stone cold truth. NRA going away

— Michael Langan (@righthooker) March 4, 2018

Wow. Lethally funny. Uncomfortably funny.

— NotABot (@NotABot7238) March 4, 2018

We get this point but that context is not funny and too soon. Laughing about rapid gunfire fr AR-15s and bump stocks is not cool at all. I’ve watched for 20 years and this is tasteless.

— Smandymandy (@smandymandy) March 4, 2018

I thought it was actually very politically risqué. The framing of gun-users as vermin, passing on their gun culture genetically, bred into them... Uncharacteristically direct

— David McKay (@dmgrand514) March 4, 2018