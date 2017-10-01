The 'SNL' Season 43 Premiere After-Party Was As Star-Studded As They Come

When Ryan Gosling and Jay-Z team up for a “Saturday Night Live” episode, you know the evening is sure be star-studded.
On Saturday night into Sunday morning, the actor and rapper celebrated the Season 43 premiere of “SNL” alongside their significant others and cast members, including Colin Jost and his rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson.
On a rare public night out, Gosling entered Tao nightclub in New York hand-in-hand with Eva Mendes, who looked chic in a printed jumpsuit. The couple was joined at the party by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, Dakota Johnson, Diddy, and “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus.
The “SNL” premiere was a success as the show once again took on President Donald Trump and the news, and debuted some fun sketches and digital shorts. Alec Baldwin reprised his Emmy-winning impersonation of the president, while Gosling’s “La La Land” co-star Emma Stone stopped by for a quick cameo in the opening monologue.
Of course, our other favorite Emmy winner Kate McKinnon had everyone cracking up with appearances in the cold open and the “Another Close Encounter” sketch.
We’re no doubt in store for a lot of laughs this season.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
