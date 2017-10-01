The 'SNL' Season 43 Premiere After-Party Was As Star-Studded As They Come

When Ryan Gosling and Jay-Z team up for a “Saturday Night Live” episode, you know the evening is sure be star-studded.

On Saturday night into Sunday morning, the actor and rapper celebrated the Season 43 premiere of “SNL” alongside their significant others and cast members, including Colin Jost and his rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson.

On a rare public night out, Gosling entered Tao nightclub in New York hand-in-hand with Eva Mendes, who looked chic in a printed jumpsuit. The couple was joined at the party by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, Dakota Johnson, Diddy, and “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus.

View photos Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes at the "SNL" Season 43 after-party at Tao in New York City. More

View photos Beyoncé at the "SNL" Season 43 after-party at Tao in New York City. (Splash News) More

View photos Jay-Z at the "SNL" Season 43 after-party at Tao in New York City. (Splash News) More