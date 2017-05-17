The 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Cast Reunited for Amber Tamblyn's Directorial Debut

From Redbook

Remember in 2005 when all you wanted was the be a part of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants crew? Not only were the onscreen characters total #squadgoals, but the sisterhood was - and is - just as real offscreen, too.

The famous friends continue to warm hearts (and cause FOMO) with regular reunions since the they all appeared in the movie's 2008 sequel. And last night, they once again proved their strong bond when all three of Amber Tamblyn's costars came out to support her as she premiered her directorial debut, Paint it Black.

View photos Photo credit: Getty More

Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel posed on the red carpet with Tamblyn and America Ferrera completed the group at the afterparty. And the fact that the actresses showed up for Tamblyn isn't much of a surprise. Between weddings, outings in NYC, dates to the theater and nights in, they clearly make time for each other.

America also posted a sweet Instagram message in support of Tamblyn. "Can you see my heart bursting out of my body?" she wrote. "I love being with my sisters especially when it's to celebrate the badassery of the pants. @amberrosetamblyn directed her stunning first film, Paint It Black, which comes out this Friday! The Sisterhood came out last night to celebrate her enormous talents. We are beyond proud and glowing for her.

Ferrera told E! News back in March that there's still a chance for a third movie. "It's an idea and a conversation. I think it would be amazing," she said. "The sisterhood is still well and alive. I love my girls. We're very much a part of each other's lives and if the movie happens it would be a great thing."

Whether or not a third movie gets made, one thing is for sure: After 12 years, these real-life friends have an even longer-lasting bond than the one their characters had onscreen.

Follow Redbook on Facebook.

You Might Also Like