'Will He Shake the Hand of Peace?' Here's the Video President Trump Showed to Kim Jong Un

Just before President Donald Trump addressed the world’s media in Singapore after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, journalists were shown a video, first in Korean, then in English. When he walked out onto the stage, the U.S. president revealed it was a “tape” he showed the chairman prior to their meeting.

The four-minute video, produced by a small L.A.-based company called Destiny Pictures, opens on a shot of the Earth from space, followed by shots of cities around the world, with a movie trailer-worthy voiceover telling the viewer that “only a small number will leave a lasting legacy.”

The film mixes footage of North and South Korea, using black and white imagery of border guards and barbed wire when referencing the war, and colorful footage of South Korea and other parts of the globe where “the light of prosperity has burned bright.”

As well as telling Kim “history is always evolving” the video promises that “out of darkness can come the light, and the light of hope can burn bright.” It presents the meeting as a choice for Kim—offering him the chance of international investment and resources, and asking whether he will become a “hero of his people.”

There are also several shots of the U.S. and North Korean leaders—waving from their planes, Trump at the U.N. and Kim meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in. As it plays the Korean leaders’ meeting at the demilitarized zone, it spotlights Kim, and later over footage of Trump waving asks whether Kim will “shake the hand of peace.”

It concludes much like a movie trailer, showing off its stars, “President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un in a meeting to remake history,” and ending on the tagline “the future remains to be written.”

Read the full transcript below.

Seven billion people inhabit planet Earth. Of those alive today, only a small number will leave a lasting impact. And only the very few will make decisions or take actions that renew their homeland and change the course of history.

History may appear to repeat iteself for generations. Cycles that seem to end. There have been times of relative peace and times of great tension.

While this cycle repeats, the light of prosperity and innovation has burned bright for most of the world.

History is always evolving and there comes a time when only a few are called upon to make a difference. What difference will the few make? Out of the darkness can come the light and the light of hope can burn bright.

What is a people that share a common and rich heritage can find a common future? Their story is well known. But what will be their sequel?

Destiny Pictures presents a story of opportunity. A new story. A new beginning. Out of peace. Two men, two leaders, one destiny.

A story about a special moment in time when a man is presented with one change that may never be repeated. What will he choose? To show vision and leadership? Or not?

There can only be two results: one of moving back, or one of moving forward.

A new world can begin today, one of friendship, respect and goodwill. Be part of that world, where the doors of opportunity are ready to be opened. Investment from around the world, where you can have medical breakthroughs, an abundance of resources, innovative technology and new discoveries.

What is? Can history be changed? Will the world embrace this change? And when will this moment in history begin?

It comes down to a choice, on this day, in this time, at this moment. The world will be watching, anticipating, hoping. Will this leader choose to advance his country and be part of a new world? Be the hero of his people?

Will he shake the hand of peace and enjoy prosperity like he has never seen? A great life, or isolation? Which path will he choose?

Featuring President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un, in a meeting to remake history. To shine in the sun. One moment. One choice.

What if? The future remains to be written.