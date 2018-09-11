Here's what a rocket launch looks like from the view of a satellite

Rocket launches are usually thrilling to watch anyway, but it's particularly cool watching them from a satellite.

Over the weekend, Chinese private spaceflight company OneSpace launched its OS-X1 rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert.

SEE ALSO: SpaceX nails another rocket landing on its droneship

The suborbital test is the second time the company has sent a rocket to space, and its liftoff was captured by the Jilin-1 video satellite.

The footage from space was originally posted on Weibo, and was reposted on Twitter by Dafeng Cao.

And here's what the launch looked like from the ground.

OneSpace launched its first rocket back in May — the first privately developed rocket in China.

While the Chinese government has traditionally directed spaceflight in the country, since 2014 it's encouraged private companies to enter the sector. A host of companies like LinkSpace, LandSpace, and of course, OneSpace, are hoping to make their mark.

OneSpace founder Shu Chang told state media that he expects 10 missions for carrier rockets in 2019, aiming for the company to be "one of the biggest small-satellite launchers in the world."