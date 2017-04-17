'River piracy' is the latest weird thing to come out of climate change

A pirate is lurking in northern Canada, and global warming is only making it stronger.

The Alsek River recently stole water flowing into the Slims River and took it for itself, a phenomenon known as "river piracy" — which scientists blame on a massive retreating glacier distributing water in new ways.

The development is the first known case of river piracy in the modern era, and it's the first to be pinned in part on climate change, researchers wrote in a study published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience.

It also points to an unexpected consequence of human-caused global warming, which is melting the planet's polar caps at an unprecedented rate.

"So far, a lot of the scientific work surrounding glaciers and climate change has been focused on sea-level rise," Dan Shugar, the study's lead author and a geoscientist at the University of Washington, Tacoma, said in a news release. "Our study shows there may be other under-appreciated, unanticipated effects of glacial retreat."

View photos A Sept. 2, 2016, photo shows the meltwater stream along the toe of Kaskawulsh Glacier, on the left, that is diverting fresh water from one river to the other. More

Image: Dan Shugar/University of Washington Tacoma

The river piracy began at the edge of the massive Kaskawulsh Glacier, which spans some 15,000 square miles across Canada's Yukon territory. For hundreds of years, the glacier poured meltwater into river basins of the Slims, which ends in the Bering Sea, and the Kaskawulsh, which empties into the Gulf of Alaska.

Researchers found that a new, 100-foot canyon in the glacier's toe had abruptly rerouted meltwater away from a glacial lake that feeds the Slims River and instead delivered that water to the Kaskawulsh River, which feeds the Alsek River.

As a result, the Alsek River — a popular whitewater rafting destination — ran higher than normal last summer, bloated with stolen water.

The Slims River, meanwhile, was rapidly reduced to a trickle. Kluane Lake, which is fed by the river, was so low that residents struggled to launch their boats. Dust swirled in the parched valley, making it hard to fly on certain days, Yukon News reported at the time.

View photos Satellite images in 2015 and 2016 show a dramatic drop in the Slims River's flow. The receding toe of Kaskawulsh Glacier is seen at the bottom. Kluane Lake isseen at the top of the 2016 image. More

Image: European space agency

Shugar and his co-authors, including Jim Best at the University of Illinois and John Clague at Canada's Simon Fraser University, had originally planned to study the Slims River in August 2016.