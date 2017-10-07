'Rick and Morty' Fans Are Pissed At McDonald's Over Szechuan Sauce

McDonald’s is leaving a sour taste in people’s mouths that has nothing to do with food.

Fans of the animated series “Rick and Morty” are livid at the fast food chain after it promised to bring back its 1998 Szechuan sauce for just one day but reportedly only gave 20 packets to each location. Some fans reported that some locations listed online didn’t have any packets at all, or sold out before the advertised selling time.

People lined up for hours on Saturday waiting for the famed sauce and were extremely disappointed to find out they had no chance at getting any.

Cops are at Wellington McDonalds where tons of angry people lined up for hrs for Rick and Morty Szechuan sauce only to learn they had none pic.twitter.com/3T272osid4 — Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) October 7, 2017

“The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today,” McDonald’s tweeted in apology. “We hear you & we’re sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan.”

The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today. We hear you & we're sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

For anyone confused about why a sauce could cause so much uproar, the Szechuan sauce was a special condiment brought to McDonald’s in 1998 to help promote Disney’s “Mulan.” In the Season 3 premiere of “Rick And Morty,” which aired in April, Rick declares it his life mission to get the sauce.

“I want that Mulan McNugget sauce, Morty,” says Rick at the end of season premiere. “That’s my series arc, Morty! If it takes nine seasons!”

So last week, after fans petitioned and pressured the chain, McDonald’s finally gave in. Unfortunately the event was mostly a letdown, and “Rick and Morty” fans let everyone know how angry they were on Twitter.

Fuck off @McDonalds - less than 20 packets of Szechuan sauce per store, sold out before the onsale time? Way to be a Jerry #boycottmcdonalds — Matthew Curtis (@MatthewLCurtis) October 7, 2017

I'm an adult I can deal but a kid literally left crying. pic.twitter.com/qHugRIjDtm — loney fool (@ezlkill) October 7, 2017

my son is 9 and was crying as well....after we got home he was still upset and said he may never eat @McDonalds again...that's huge for him! — Lisa Dahlkoetter (@LasaLoraine) October 7, 2017

You're not sorry. You did this for publicly and I hope people decide not to eat at McDonald's because of it. — Brandi (@Hypeduponsugar) October 7, 2017

Trying to get #SzechuanSauce today was a complete fail. Shame on McDonald's for this fiasco — Brandon Matamoros (@branmat14) October 7, 2017

Anyone know how to bring a class action suit against @McDonalds for false advertisement? Asking for a few thousand friends #szechuansauce — Bradley Brower (@BradleyWBrower) October 7, 2017

"Aww geez, @McDonalds, I...I'm not tellin' ya how to...to do business or...or anything, but only a few packets of #SzechuanSauce per location seems kinda.."



"They f*cked up, Morty. Just say it. They f*cked it up worse than Jerry f*cked up his marriage." pic.twitter.com/q0Jlsbgkjp — Bill B. (@BillBushman) October 7, 2017

.@McDonalds REALLY horrible marketing to make 1000s of ppl line up for #SzechuanSauce when you only have 20 per location #boycottMcDonalds — ChrisC (@Angeleyyz) October 7, 2017

McDonald's did not immediately respond to HuffPost's request for comment.