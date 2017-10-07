'Rick and Morty' fans are not happy about how that Szechuan sauce promotion went down

Hope you were first in line at McDonalds today, Rick and Morty fans. Looks like that Szechuan sauce went fast.

The condiment became a cultural phenomenon after it was featured during the show's Season 3 premiere in April — such a phenomenon, in fact, that Mickey D's decided to release the now-iconic sauce for one day only: October 7.

The promotion was set to begin at 2 p.m., and Rick and Morty fans across the country made plans to snag a packet of their own.

SEE ALSO: Why 'Rick and Morty' is the realest show on TV right now

However, many people complained on Twitter Saturday that their stores had begun selling the sauce early, or that they barely had any in stock at all. (To be fair, McDonald's did warn customers that stock would be "really, really limited.")

The line for Szechuan Sauce half an hour before it is served. pic.twitter.com/7JcsXBleQ6 — Drake McHorror (@TrailerDrake) October 7, 2017

Very disappointed with @McDonalds and Szechuan sauce disaster. Locations including mine were supposed to have it and didn’t. — Anstiss Eaton (@anstissmarie) October 7, 2017

There’s already a line at University/McClintock McDonalds for the Szechuan sauce and they won’t give out the sauce until 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/F7eB5ZyjGy — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) October 7, 2017

mcdonalds really ruined the szechuan sauce promotion — ego (@EvgeniMaIkinEgo) October 7, 2017

When you go to @McDonalds to get Szechuan sauce and they don’t have any pic.twitter.com/0w7uvoUh8u — Anthony Harter (@AHarter01) October 7, 2017

Waiting in line for my #Szechuan Saucei in MV. God what am i doing. pic.twitter.com/KvezSNyC0e — Jeff Flowers (@jflowers1974) October 7, 2017

Not very happy with @McDonalds right now... they weren't even supposed to give out the Szechuan sauce yet and they're already out... — Brendon Ford (@bchevy04) October 7, 2017

Now, of course, there appears to be a hearty Szechuan sauce black market.

As someone who’s tasted Szechuan sauce I cannot imagine the disappointment of the person I saw pay $400 for a packet outside this McDonald’s — dan (@dingostop) October 7, 2017

So if you didn't get a packet this round, see you in... nine... seasons? We aren't sure. But whatever you do, don't look on eBay. It won't make you feel better.

Mashable has reached out to McDonald's for comment.

View photos Https%3a%2f%2fvdist.aws.mashable.com%2fcms%2f2017%2f10%2fb879032b e714 5e4c%2fthumb%2f00001 More

Every editorial product is independently selected by Mashable journalists. If you buy something featured, we may earn an affiliate commission which helps support our journalism.