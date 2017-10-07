    'Rick and Morty' fans are not happy about how that Szechuan sauce promotion went down

    Hope you were first in line at McDonalds today, Rick and Morty fans. Looks like that Szechuan sauce went fast.

    The condiment became a cultural phenomenon after it was featured during the show's Season 3 premiere in April — such a phenomenon, in fact, that Mickey D's decided to release the now-iconic sauce for one day only: October 7. 

    The promotion was set to begin at 2 p.m., and Rick and Morty fans across the country made plans to snag a packet of their own.

    However, many people complained on Twitter Saturday that their stores had begun selling the sauce early, or that they barely had any in stock at all. (To be fair, McDonald's did warn customers that stock would be "really, really limited.")

    Now, of course, there appears to be a hearty Szechuan sauce black market.

    So if you didn't get a packet this round, see you in... nine... seasons? We aren't sure. But whatever you do, don't look on eBay. It won't make you feel better.

    Mashable has reached out to McDonald's for comment.

