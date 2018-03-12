Here's The Reason Oprah Is So Dang Big In 'A Wrinkle In Time'

I’ve read A Wrinkle in Time twice in my life ― and I’ll admit it’s been a while since the last time ― but I’m pretty sure the book failed to feature a very encouraging, five-story-tall Oprah.

Ava DuVernay’s new take on the classic, however, does. While DuVernay’s movie is largely faithful to the beats of Madeleine L’Engle, it also includes some notable changes ― actually, some giant ones. Among them:

In the novel, Oprah’s magical character, Mrs. Which, struggles to appear in a set form and speaks in a drawn-out voice. In the movie, Mrs. Which appears as a gigantic being, towering over everyone and everything. And we couldn’t help but wonder: Why?

Was it just to show off her big bedazzled eyebrows? Was it because she read The Secret? (I knew I should’ve read The Secret.) Is there even a reason?

Writer Jennifer Lee recently opened up to HuffPost about this inarguably important question, as well as a few other major diversions from the book moviegoers should know.

Why is Oprah a giant?

In the book, Mrs. Which is reluctant to take any form, Lee said. “I love the idea that there’s a character who was so evolved that even getting the mechanics of becoming human was problematic for her.”

The Mrs. W’s in the story all have their little (or colossal) quirks, Lee added. Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling) is so evolved that she doesn’t need language, while Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) is the youngest, so she’s a bit naive.

“With Mrs. Which, [it’s] the idea of changing sizes, and that doesn’t seem to faze her,” Lee said. “It’s just this delicious thing to look at the absurdity of ourselves, and, yeah, she is the wisest, and sometimes you really need to just stop and listen, and it’s easy to do when she’s five stories tall.”

Oprah’s bizarre size is most apparent in a scene during which protagonist Meg’s (Storm Reid) younger brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe) reaches out and brushes his hand across Mrs. Which’s enormous face as he flies by her. (Stay tuned for that GIF to take over the internet.)

“Ava gets full credit for that moment visually, and when I saw it, I burst into tears,” Lee said, explaining that another departure from the book involved creating specific connections between the kid characters and the Mrs. W’s.