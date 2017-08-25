What It's Really Like To Be A Celebrity Wedding Planner

From Redbook

Planning a wedding is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, which makes wedding planners - who take on all that anxiety with gusto - the embodiment of the calm before the wedding storm. When Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hired wedding planner Lisa Vorce to coordinate what would become one of the most high-profile wedding celebrations of 2013, the seasoned pro found herself dealing with the dream dilemma: The celeb couple was so easygoing that they looked to Vorce to help them build everything from the ground up.

"To design their wedding, I first got to know and understand them (amazing!), then I took a look at the venue (Lake Como - also amazing!)," Vorce says. "From there, I created a 'mood board' that was a reflection of the colors, architecture, and topography of Lake Como, along with the vibe of John and Chrissy. John and Chrissy then chose what most resonated with them, and the rest is history."

View photos Photo credit: Aaron Delesie More

Vorce grew up in Southern California and says she had a big extended family who would throw huge, elaborate parties - nothing fancy, but always festive, fun, and replete with good food. "My childhood parties cultivated my understanding of the logistics involved in events, and the understanding that the guest experience is so important - I want everyone to have a great time in a beautiful, happy setting," Vorce says.

She majored in Rhetoric at UC Berkeley - which isn't exactly the concentration you think would be helpful when choosing wedding color schemes for the most photographed celebrities on the planet. What it provided, Vorce says, was a solid foundation in logic and persuasion - something that will come in handy when you have to convince a bride and groom that monsoon season could kill their dream venue plans. Vorce worked in the corporate world after college and met her husband James, whose uncle founded a talent agency and who was hosting several private parties in Los Angeles at the time. When he requested Vorce's help planning a birthday party for Nina Clooney (yes, as in George's mom), Vorce's childhood party girl instinct kicked in.

"I had a blast, and my handwritten phone number on the party cocktail napkins became my first business cards as an event planner," Vorce says. "I literally worked for free (and for very little) during the first few years of my business, but it was worth it because I developed my clientele and I learned on the job. I don't think there's really a way you can study event planning in a book - a majority of what is needed comes from experience in the field."

View photos Photo credit: Aaron Delesie More

Vorce has come a long way since then, and boasts a roster of A-list celebrities and high-profile clients that include Teigen and Legend, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and wife Catriona, and Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price. She has confidentiality agreements for many of her clients, but revealed that (hurray!) Teigen and Legend are as lovely and "beautiful inside and out" as they seem. A quick glance at Vorce's portfolio of gallery photos proves that, whether she's throwing a Santa Barbara wedding that pays homage to Americana (complete with a bluegrass band and ginger mule cocktails) or a Bohemian Rhapsody garden wedding party with hand-painted dinner menus and antique pillow cushions, she knows there's no such thing as a minor detail. And she considers herself beholden not just to the bride and groom, but to every person attending their wedding.