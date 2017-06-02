'Product Hopping' Drives Up Drug Prices, But You Can Still Save on Your Meds

Purchasing generic drugs can save up to 90 percent off the cost of a brand-name drug. But a generic might not always be available—that’s because some drugs that could be offered as generics can become stalled in the process.

Normally, a drugmaker holds a patent on a drug for up to 20 years. Other companies have to wait for the patent to expire before replicating the drug and selling a generic equivalent.

But drugmakers sometimes use a business strategy, dubbed “product hopping” by consumer advocates, that can help a pharmaceutical company extend a patent’s life or even gain a new one, according to Consumer Reports Best Buy Drugs.

CR offers a roadmap for saving money on prescriptions even as the industry (and perhaps your doctor) might be pushing you toward a more expensive "product hopped" version. (See our money-saving advice and the chart covering 7 pricey drugs with cheaper alternatives, below.)

Product hopping might involve combining two generic drugs and giving the product a new name, and thus a new patent. Or drugmakers might offer a new formulation of the existing drug, such as a time-release or extended-release version of the drug, which also could mean a new or extended patent.

Creating these new drugs only serves the purpose of keeping cheaper generics off the market, says Michael Carrier, a professor of law at Rutgers University who specializes in pharmaceutical antitrust law and is a co-author of a law review paper on the topic.

According to the 2016 paper published in the Notre Dame Law Review, a blockbuster drug—one that generates at least $1 billion in sales annually—that is product-hopped could deprive consumers of $1 billion or more in savings each year.

Consumer Reports supports policies that promote cheaper generics in the marketplace. Although prices for some generic drugs are on the rise, the drugs still represent a major way to save.

In a recent Consumer Reports Best Buy Drugs nationally representative survey, about one-third of respondents reported that the price of their medication had spiked in the previous 12 months.

But Andrew Powaleny, director of public affairs at the pharmaceutical trade group PhRMA, says that when a new drug is released, research to support new uses for the drug continues, especially real-world data collected directly from patients, physicians, and payers (think insurance companies).

“These findings can lead to expanded treatment options and mean greater hope for patients,” Powaleny says.

Powaleny says the industry has advocated for increased generic competition, but only when it makes sense for the market.

“We believe we need to explore opportunities to encourage competition and catalyze generic entry when the market demonstrates a need,” he says.

Product Hopping 101

When drugmakers product-hop, they often combine two older (usually generic) meds. Take Treximet, which was launched in 2008 as a new drug. It’s really a combination of the existing migraine drug sumatriptan and the over-the-counter painkiller naproxen (Aleve and generic).

In other cases, a drugmaker might introduce an extended-release version of an existing drug—or change the dosage, the form, or the way the drug is administered.

The maker of the antibiotic ­Doryx, for instance, extended its use of the brand name for six years with a ­series of tweaks: by changing the drug from capsules to tablets, by changing from 75-mg and 100-mg tablets to a 150-mg tablet, and by adding two score lines to the tablets. (It’s now available as the generic doxycycline.)

Doubtful Benefits

Drug manufacturers say these combinations of existing drugs provide more choices, convenience, and effec­tive­ness. But these strategies don’t necessarily help your health, studies show. For example, a New England Journal of Medicine study found that Vytorin, a combination of the cholesterol-lowering drugs ezetimibe and simva­statin, was no more effective than simvastatin alone.

The practice can cost consumers. In a 2013 study published in PLOS Medicine, Swiss researchers looked at the prescription records of 74,500 patients over an eight-year period. They determined that 14.4 million ­euros (roughly $17 million) could have been saved by prescribing the ­generic equivalents for the eight product-­hopped drugs examined in the study.