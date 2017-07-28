'Plot twist!' World mocks Trump for Scaramucci rant and McCain shock vote

The New York Post's take on proceedings - New York Post

Overnight, the White House appeared to go into meltdown after Senator McCain's shock vote caused President Trump's healthcare bill to fail.

Following this, Anthony Scaramucci gave a crazed interview to a New Yorker reporter in which he made inflammatory comments about senior colleagues and said he would "kill" all leakers.

Many have gleefully mocked Donald Trump, who thanked John McCain for coming to vote on his bill before he shocked the President by voting against it.

So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave - American hero! Thank you John. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Many quoted this tweet with their own comments:

Yes! Thank you @SenJohnMcCain. We couldn't have done it without you! https://t.co/u0lRfGR4s4 — Calvin (@calvinstowell) July 28, 2017

Dude, you need an update pronto https://t.co/C1Yk5dfaTw — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) July 28, 2017

There really is a tweet for everything https://t.co/DhC0S524UR — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) July 28, 2017

And it's been pointed out by many, including America's national magazines, that the White House appears to be in meltdown

What we learned today:

Trump is hosed

Scaramucci is insane

Bannon is surprisingly flexible

McCain's middle finger still works#SkinnyRepeal







— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 28, 2017

Jared behind the tree on the right elevates this from good to hysterical pic.twitter.com/jtmnTbe5cB — Nesrine Malik (@NesrineMalik) July 28, 2017

McCain: "I like Presidents that can get legislation passed." — Cameron Steele (@Voyager19) July 28, 2017

Worth noting the White House said this was "American Heroes Week" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 28, 2017

federal agencies are breaking down, the cabinet is nonfunctional, and white house staffers are trying to get each other jailed — chris hooks (@cd_hooks) July 28, 2017

The White House is starting to sound like the drunkest family Thanksgiving dinner ever. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) July 28, 2017

After the sensational Scaramucci interview, he said he would 'no longer trust' reporters

The sensational interview can be read in full here.

After the bombshell article dropped, the White House communications chief said that all reporters had lost his trust.

I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

Many pointed out that as someone with one of the highest-level communications jobs in the country, he really should have known that a reporter could print his comments in full unless they both agreed it was off-the-record.

This is shocking from a top comms official:

Most basic rule in journalism/comms: everything is on the record unless you clarify it's not. https://t.co/zdARHaZuYb

— Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiPrzybyla) July 28, 2017

Here's the thing. If he intended it to be an off the record conversation about private White House affairs....wouldn't that be leaking? https://t.co/Da0IaiUIaC — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) July 28, 2017

This man is literally the senior-most communications person in the White House. https://t.co/GGutERetlR — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) July 28, 2017

Yeah sure, *that* was the mistake. https://t.co/qi4JnsuODN — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 28, 2017

The WH communications director appears unaware that all interactions with reporters are on the record absent a mutual agreement otherwise. https://t.co/zDisUfWepB — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) July 28, 2017

ME: Says a bunch of inflammatory stuff to a reporter

REPORTER: [reports that]

ME: The problem here is the mediahttps://t.co/NIYcDPhpdD



— Mark Berman (@markberman) July 28, 2017

when you're just really, super good at high-level communications and are definitely qualified for your important job https://t.co/ixwknx6ng1 — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) July 28, 2017

People really were shocked by it

Having Scaramucci as our go-between with the White House is a little like having Euron Greyjoy as the official emmisary to the Iron Throne. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 28, 2017