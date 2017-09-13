'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli jailed after offering bounty for Hillary Clinton's hair

Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceuticals company CEO who was once branded "America's most hated man", was headed to jail on Wednesday after offering a bounty for Hillary Clinton's hair.

Mr Shkreli, dubbed the Pharma Bro, had his bail revoked while he awaits sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.

A judge heard arguments about whether the provocative online antics of Shkreli were bad enough to put him behind bars and decided to have him taken into custody immediately.

A defence attorney had argued in court papers that Shkreli’s recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for securing a Clinton hair with a follicle while she’s on a book tour was merely a tasteless joke comparable to some of President Donald Trump’s derisive comments, not a threat worthy of putting him behind bars.

View photos Martin Shkreli in court More

"Indeed, in the current political climate, dissent has unfortunately often taken the form of political satire, hyperbole, parody or sarcasm," wrote the lawyer, Ben Brafman.

"There is a difference, however, between comments that are intended to threaten or harass and comments - albeit offensive ones - that are intended as political satire or strained humour."

The attorney was responding to government filings last week that argued Shkreli’s behaviour was threatening enough to jail him while he awaits sentencing for his securities fraud conviction. Prosecutors said the posting prompted the Secret Service to use more resources because it ran the risk that many of Shkreli’s social media followers would think he was serious.

Profile | Martin Shkreli

Mr Shkreli, who is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media, was found guilty last month on charges, unrelated to the price-fixing scandal, that he cheated investors in two failed hedge funds he ran. The defence had argued that investors got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

Mr Shkreli has said he feels "exonerated" despite his conviction and thinks there’s a "50-50 chance" he won’t face any punishment. He chatted with fans on his YouTube channel and sparred with a reporter after last month’s verdict.

"In sum and substance," he said, "I feel exonerated."

Mr Shkreli has revelled in his notoriety.

In September last year, he auctioned off the chance to punch him in the face.