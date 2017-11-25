'Off Limits.' Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton Defend Malia Obama After Smoking Video

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton rallied around former President Barack Obama’s daughter, coming to her defense after a video appeared to show Malia Obama smoking.

The widely circulated video, which identified the 19-year-old by name, was first posted to Instagram and has since been deleted.

“Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits,” Ivanka Trump said in a tweet.

Chelsea Clinton also tweeted urging people to respect Malia Obama’s privacy.

Chelsea Clinton also came to the defense of Donald Trump’s youngest child, Barron Trump, earlier this year.