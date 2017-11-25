    'Off Limits.' Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton Defend Malia Obama After Smoking Video

    Lisa Marie Segarra
    'Off Limits.' Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton Defend Malia Obama After Smoking Video

    Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton rallied around former President Barack Obama’s daughter, coming to her defense after a video appeared to show Malia Obama smoking.

    The widely circulated video, which identified the 19-year-old by name, was first posted to Instagram and has since been deleted.

    “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits,” Ivanka Trump said in a tweet.

    Chelsea Clinton also tweeted urging people to respect Malia Obama’s privacy.

    Chelsea Clinton also came to the defense of Donald Trump’s youngest child, Barron Trump, earlier this year.