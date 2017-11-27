It's Not Just Congress. Sexual Harassment Plagues California Legislature Too

America is in the midst of a cultural reckoning, as women call out inappropriate behavior they have endured in workplaces from coast to coast. That includes statehouses, places governed by power and status as well as civic will. Complaints about harassment have emerged in capitals from Minnesota to Oregon, and on Tuesday, lawmakers in California will grapple with allegations of misbehavior that have been plaguing Sacramento.

A committee, led by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, will hold the first of what will likely be several hearings on sexual harassment and current procedures for reporting problems that workers encounter in the capitol.

“We’ve heard from a lot of women that they’re afraid to come forward,” says Friedman, a Democrat representing the Los Angeles area. “It’s important that the committee gets to the bottom of why.” Many have said they fear retaliation or the loss of their jobs, or that they don’t have faith in the reporting mechanisms available to them now.

In October, more than 140 women signed an open letter describing a government culture where “dehumanizing behavior” is pervasive. The signatories include lobbyists and legislators and other women who work in a building where more than three-fourths of lawmakers are men. Among their listed grievances are groping, inappropriate sexual comments and threats about their jobs that forced “compliance.”

Men have “leveraged their power and positions to treat us however they would like,” they write. In the wake of the letter, individuals have shared stories that range from unwanted kissing to a male lawmakers exposing their genitals to women. One male lawmaker has said he will not seek reelection in the wake of allegations about unwanted sexual advances. Another is under investigation for misconduct.

While the hearings will be focused on the Assembly, the Senate side is also working to assess and revamp its own policies. Here are excerpts from TIME’s interview with Friedman about what to expect as the legislature tries to reckon with its past and ensure a healthier working environment in the future.

What kind of behavior have you personally witnessed that led you to sign the letter?

I signed it in solidarity because a lot of women who had signed onto that letter are women that I know personally and were willing to share their experiences, and I’ve heard directly from women that have had really unpleasant and uncalled-for experiences in Sacramento. I personally have not had that kind of harassment. I’ve only been there for 11 months. But when I was younger — I was a film executive for twenty years — I certainly had my share of events that I would say crossed the line. And I think it’s important that women are willing are stand up for each other.

What will take place at the hearings?

For the first hearing, I think it’s really important for us to have an overview of what our current procedures and policies are. [That may involve bringing in someone from outside] to do a detailed audit of the past few years of complaints to really look at how they were handled, what happened to the people who made those complaints. Was there any retaliation? Were there thorough investigations? We’ve heard from a lot of women that they’re afraid to come forward, that they don’t feel the process is fair for them, and I think it’s important that the committee gets to the bottom of why. Is it more of a perception or is it a reality? Is it a blend of the two?

Why is it important to do this now?

We have a particular moment in time where there’s a lot of focus and a lot of will to change things, and this may not happen again. People may not look at the rules for another 10 years, so it’s really important that we seize on that moment and set up a better system, a system that’s a lot more protective for people who come forward, that investigates independently and has clear policies and clear guidelines for people who come in contact with the legislature: with the members, with the staffers, with the lobbyists, with everybody else, so everybody knows what’s expected.

Will women testify about their experiences, the kind referred to in the letter?

If they want to, but this is not a tribunal. It’s not about investigating any particular claim … This is a committee looking at what our procedures are for lodging those complaints and how they’re dealt with and whether or not people are truly protected, because there’s a lot of fear from people in Sacramento that if they report these incidents, they’re gonna be blackballed, they’re gonna be labeled a troublemaker, their careers are going to suffer, and that’s complicated. How do we truly protect everybody who comes forward?