It's Not Just You: Amazon Admitted That Alexa Has Been Laughing at People

It turns out that Amazon’s Alexa does indeed think something is funny.

After days of reports that users of the Amazon Echo and other devices with Amazon’s Alexa voice-activated assistant were experiencing random Alexa laughing fits, Amazon confirmed the problem Wednesday.

“We’re aware of this and working to fix it,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Verge.

Reports of the laughing Alexas first surfaced last month when one Twitter user reported on an Echo Dot that randomly started laughing without being prompted. Others then tweeted about similar occurrences with their own Alexa devices. Another Twitter user said an Echo whistled without prompting.

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018

Lying in bed about to fall asleep when Alexa on my Amazon Echo Dot lets out a very loud and creepy laugh... there’s a good chance I get murdered tonight. — Gavin Hightower (@GavinHightower) February 26, 2018

Replying bc THIS creepy thing happened last night: we got home and, totally unprompted, our Amazon Echo/Alexa started talking. And then i realized it was listing off local cemeteries and funeral homes??? I'd rather it laugh at me tbh — Kamo Boomin (@HeyItsKamo) March 7, 2018

Mine whistled up stairs in my bedroom. No one's home besides me and my dogs. And my upstairs dog, I call her that because 1 dog stays downstairs at night to sleep on the couch lol. The other comes to bed at night with us. Alexa is in the trash, I thought I was losing my mind. — The Nasty End Game (@Supermom1242) March 7, 2018

The glitch came after Alexa temporarily “lost her voice” because of another issue. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME, and it remains unclear how soon the glitch will be resolved.