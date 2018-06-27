'Late Night Lowlifes' Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien Have a Message for President Trump

President Donald Trump took a swing at late night hosts, and they are not taking this one lying down.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien presented a united front on Tuesday night to have some fun on a video conference following Trump’s insults at a South Carolina rally on Monday.

While Trump has targeted quite a few famous people since he entered politics, he’s taken particular issue with the late night shows he’s appeared on, like Colbert’s The Late Show.

And after Fallon apologized this week in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for his polarizing 2016 episode with the then Republican candidate, Trump made time during the rally to make his feelings known. Not only did he call Fallon a “lost soul,” he added that Colbert was a “lowlife,” and that Jimmy Kimmel was “terrible.”

The remarks were not lost on funny men of late night, who joined forces in a cold open sketch that kicked off both The Late Show and The Tonight Show.

“He said some pretty bad stuff about us,” Fallon said offering a loose recap in the cold open clip. “I heard he said we’re all no talent, lowlife, lost souls…” Colbert thought POTUS could only be talking about one man: Conan O’Brien who was in total disbelief that “the real estate guy who sells steaks” made it to the White House.

Watch the full clip below.