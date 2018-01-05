Here's How Much Snow the 'Bomb Cyclone' Dropped on the East Coast

Over the past few days, East Coast residents have faced heavy snowfall, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding – and the arctic conditions are set to keep people’s teeth chattering through the weekend with snow totals reaching more than a foot in some areas Friday. Temperatures have dropped as low as minus 15 degrees from Philadelphia to Boston, and residents of states like Maryland and Virginia have experienced icy temperatures ranging from 10 degrees to 15 degrees.

Thundersnow, a snowstorm during which thunder and lightning occur, was reported across southeastern New England on Thursday, and a “bomb cyclone,” which formed off the East Coast, has threatened to douse the area from northern Florida to New England in ice and snow. Forecasters are predicting 2018 to be one of the worst winters in the U.S. in history – and it’s only the first week of January.

So how much snow did places like New York City and Boston get? Short answer: A lot.

New York City reported up to 13.6 inches of snow in some areas. There were reports of up to 16.6 inches of snow in parts of Boston. Stoughton, Mass., about 20 miles south of Boston, reported 17.5 inches of snow.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey were hit hard by the winter storm, and the National Weather Service has compiled the total amount of snowfall (in inches) that each state has received since Thursday, as well as the time the measurement was taken. Visit the Nation Weather Service’s website for a more detailed list of snow totals.

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Stratford – 13.2 inches, 3:08 PM (as of Jan. 4)

Monroe – 13.0, 3:07 PM

Newtown – 12.6, 6:00 PM

Weston – 12.5, 6:30 PM

Wilton – 12.5, 4:45 PM

Norwalk – 12.0, 4:10 PM

Bethel – 11.0, 5:50 PM

Greenwich – 11.0, 4:30 PM

New Canaan – 10.4, 3:15 PM

New Fairfield – 9.5, 4:45 PM

Ridgefield – 9.0, 2:15 PM

1 E Berkshire – 8.5, 5:30 PM

Bridgeport Airport – 8.0, 1:00 PM

Brookfield – 7.9, 6:45 PM



























Middlesex County

Killingworth – 13.0 inches, 7:00 PM (as of Jan. 4)

Haddam – 10.5, 5:15 PM

Clinton – 8.5, 12:45 PM





New Haven County

Southbury – 14.2 inches, 6:20 PM (as of Jan. 4)

Seymour – 14.1, 5:34 PM

Branford – 13.5, 7:00 PM

Bethany – 13.5, 6:18 PM

Cheshire – 11.8, 6:00 PM

North Haven – 11.8, 5:59 PM

Northford – 11.7, 4:20 PM

Milford – 11.6, 1:20 PM

1 ESE Platts Mills – 11.5, 5:00 PM

1 ESE North Haven – 11.5, 4:53 PM

East Wallingford – 10.2, 3:57 PM

Madison – 10.0, 6:30 PM

Waterbury – 9.2, 4:30 PM

























New London County

Ledyard Center – 10.5 inches, 3:13 PM (as of Jan. 4)

Gales Ferry – 9.5, 6:57 PM

Norwich – 8.5, 2:00 PM

Stonington – 8.0, 2:09 PM

2 SSE Shewville – 8.0, 3:15 PM









New York

Bronx County (The Bronx)

Bedford Park – 12.3 inches, 5:45 PM (as of Jan. 4)

Morris Park – 10.7, 5:00 PM

1 NE Riverdale – 5.5, 4:00 PM





Kings County (Brooklyn)

Flatlands – 12.5 inches, 4:00 PM (as of Jan. 4)

East Flatbush – 12.4, 5:15 PM

Sheepshead Bay – 12.0, 7:00 PM

Midwood – 11.8, 4:30 PM

Brooklyn – 11.5, 2:19 PM

Borough Park – 9.0, 3:00 PM

Fort Hamilton – 7.1, 1:00 PM













Nassau County

Baldwin – 15.1 inches, 2:45 PM (as of Jan. 4)

East Hills – 14.0, 5:15 PM

Carle Place – 13.7, 2:30 PM

Massapequa – 13.0, 7:00 PM

West Hempstead – 12.5, 6:24 PM

1 WNW Manhasset – 12.0, 5:51 PM

Jericho – 12.0, 3:46 PM

Bethpage – 11.0, 4:30 PM

Hicksville – 10.5, 4:00 PM

East Meadow – 10.4, 5:15 PM

Roslyn – 10.0, 7:55 PM

Garden City – 10.0, 7:47 PM

Old Brookville – 10.0, 7:53 PM

Glen Head – 10.0, 7:58 PM



























New York County (Manhattan)

Gramercy Park – 9.8 inches, 5:30 PM (as of Jan. 4)

Central Park – 9.8, 7:00 PM

Stuyvesant Town – 9.7, 7:00 PM

Manhattan – 9.0, 2:10 PM

Central Park – 8.6, 6:30 PM

Harlem River Houses – 7.0, 3:50 PM

Greenwich Village – 6.0, 3:05 PM













Orange County

Gardnertown – 8.5 inches, 4:00 PM (as of Jan. 4)

Salisbury Mills – 8.0, 3:29 PM

Monroe – 7.5, 3:01 PM

Highland Mills – 7.4, 4:00 PM

Vails Gate – 6.0, 2:41 PM

Mount Hope – 6.0, 7:20 PM

New Windsor – 6.0, 4:28 PM













Putnam County

Mahopac – 7.0 inches, 6:00 PM (as of Jan. 4)

Queens County (Queens)

Queens – 13.6 inches, 3:16 PM (as of Jan. 4)

Howard Beach – 13.2, 6:30 PM

Rego Park – 13.0, 5:00 PM

Jackson Heights – 12.0, 7:16 PM

Whitestone – 10.7, 6:00 PM

Little Neck – 9.5, 3:44 PM

Oakland Gardens – 9.3, 12:45 PM

Rego Park – 8.0m 1:00 PM

NYC/JFK Airport – 8.0m 7:00 PM

Flushing – 7.5m 2:58 PM

NYC/LaGuardia Airport – 7.4m 7:00 PM



















