The 'Meghan Markle effect' is real and retailers can't get enough

If you were hoping to buy everything Meghan Markle was wearing at the Invictus Games you are a little too late! It turns out that even without a ring on her finger, the "Meghan Markle effect" is real.

The "Suits" actress looked cool and casual in a pair of ripped denim jeans and a partially tucked in white button-down shirt during her first official public appearance with boyfriend Prince Harry earlier this week.

Fans instantly scoured the internet looking for the exact items she was wearing -- and it's no surprise the pieces immediately sold out.

See what Meghan Markle wore at the Invictus Games:



The Finlay and Co. Percy Sunglasses are out of stock. Retailing for $180 dollars, the retailer sold $26,885 dollars worth of shades in a 24-hour period.

Her Sarah Flint leather shoes adorned with a small bow sold for $495 dollars a pair and were also popular with fans. According to People, every size is currently out of stock.

And if you thought you would just pick the purse to purchase from her look, think again. The Everlane Day Market Tote bags are long gone, but they do have a waitlist with new orders expected in late November.

However, you can still buy the dry clean only Misha Nonoo white "Husband" shirt for a cool $185 dollars and her Mother jeans for $205.

Check out the video above for more on the "Meghan Markle" effect!