    'Massacre from the 32nd floor': How newspapers around world reacted to Las Vegas mass shooting

    Our Foreign Staff
    Liberation, the Telegraph, and the Sydney Morning Herald

    The deadliest mass shooting in US history has been met with horror around the world, with scenes of the carnage splashed across the front pages of newspapers.

    At least 59 people died and 527 were injured when Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant from Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino hotel.

    Many newspapers highlighted Donald Trump's description of the attack as an "act of pure evil" while some raised the issue of gun control in America. 

    Here is how the international media reacted to the latest mass shooting in the US. 

    Britain

    The Daily Telegraph

     The Times

     The Daily Mail

     The Guardian

     Daily Mirror

     The Sun

     Daily Express

     The Independent

     Metro

     Australia

    Sydney Morning Herald

     Canberra Times

     Courier-Mail

     Mercury

    France

    "Shock" was the main reaction of the Liberation newspaper. 

    Le Parisien described the massacre as "madness".

    Le Parisien

    Italy

    La Repubblica called it "the great American massacre" on its front page.

    La Repubblica
    La Stampa

     