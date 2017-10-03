'Massacre from the 32nd floor': How newspapers around world reacted to Las Vegas mass shooting

The deadliest mass shooting in US history has been met with horror around the world, with scenes of the carnage splashed across the front pages of newspapers.
At least 59 people died and 527 were injured when Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant from Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino hotel.
Many newspapers highlighted Donald Trump's description of the attack as an "act of pure evil" while some raised the issue of gun control in America.
Here is how the international media reacted to the latest mass shooting in the US.
Britain
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph
The Times
The Times
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail
The Guardian
The Guardian
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
The Sun
The Sun
Daily Express
Daily Express
The Independent
The Independent
Metro
Metro
Australia
Sydney Morning Herald
Sydney Morning Herald
Canberra Times
Canberra Times
Courier-Mail
Courier-Mail
Mercury
Mercury
Carnage in Las Vegas
Hobart house prices soar
Brooks appeals
France
"Shock" was the main reaction of the Liberation newspaper.
"Shock" was the main reaction of the Liberation newspaper.
Le Parisien described the massacre as "madness".
Italy
La Repubblica called it "the great American massacre" on its front page.
