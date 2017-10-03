'Massacre from the 32nd floor': How newspapers around world reacted to Las Vegas mass shooting

Liberation, the Telegraph, and the Sydney Morning Herald

The deadliest mass shooting in US history has been met with horror around the world, with scenes of the carnage splashed across the front pages of newspapers.

At least 59 people died and 527 were injured when Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant from Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino hotel.

Many newspapers highlighted Donald Trump's description of the attack as an "act of pure evil" while some raised the issue of gun control in America.

Here is how the international media reacted to the latest mass shooting in the US.

Britain

The Daily Telegraph

The front page of tomorrow's The Daily Telegraph: 'An act of pure evil' #tomorrowspaperstodaypic.twitter.com/4PTh5J9zPe — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 2, 2017

The Times

The Daily Mail

The Guardian

Tuesday's GUARDIAN- 'An act of pure evil': 58 shot dead in Las Vegas massacre #tomorrowspaperstoday#bbcpaperspic.twitter.com/3hFFA5gWDN — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) October 2, 2017

Daily Mirror

The Sun

Daily Express

The Independent

Tuesday's INDEPENDENT: What will it take for America to lay down its weapons? #tomorrowspaperstoday#bbcpaperspic.twitter.com/LE7J5lzAMK — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) October 2, 2017

Metro

Australia

Sydney Morning Herald

Canberra Times

Today's front page leads with that horrific news out of the US, with more than 50 people dead after a mass shooting in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/JphBJmqs2B — Canberra Times (@canberratimes) October 2, 2017

Courier-Mail

Mercury

France

"Shock" was the main reaction of the Liberation newspaper.

A la une de Libé ce mardihttps://t.co/xZANAISCYGpic.twitter.com/uH5aLi5zj8 — Libération (@libe) October 2, 2017

Le Parisien described the massacre as "madness".

Italy

La Repubblica called it "the great American massacre" on its front page.

