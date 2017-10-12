Here's how many post-credits scenes Thor: Ragnarok has

From Digital Spy

Now that Thor: Ragnarok has had its world premiere and some press screenings, we know how many post-credits scenes it has.

According to ScreenRant, Thor: Ragnarok has gone the normal Marvel route of two post-credits scenes, one that ties into the events of the movie and one that is purely just for fun.

Earlier this year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 broke with tradition with a whopping five post-credits scenes, before Spider-Man: Homecoming went back to the trusty two scenes, including the funniest post-credits sting in the MCU.

Sometimes Marvel holds back post-credits scenes from the early screenings, such as with Guardians of the Galaxy's Howard the Duck appearance being saved for the movie's official release.

So there is a chance there is an extra one, but two sounds pretty normal to us, unless there's a super secret Infinity War teaser being held back, like when Avengers was teased at the end of Captain America: The First Avenger.

At least in the UK, we only have 12 days to wait until Thor: Ragnarok hits cinemas on October 24 to find out what the post-credits scenes are, while US audiences have to wait until November 3.

Maybe we just need to ask Mark Ruffalo what they are seeing as he accidentally live-streamed the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok during its premiere.

Ruffalo basically forgot to turn off his live-stream from the red carpet earlier in the evening, leaving his phone in his pocket with only the sound from the cinema coming through to fans.

Oops.

