'He Made Me Better.' George W. Bush Pays Tribute to Former Rival John McCain

Former President George W. Bush paid tribute to his former rival John McCain at his funeral service Saturday at Washington National Cathedral.

“For John and me, there was a personal journey,” he said. “Back in the day, he could frustrate me, and I know he’d say the same thing about me. But he also made me better.”

Bush also noted current political tensions, and spoke of McCain as a voice of reason among adversity.

“John detested the abuse of power. He could not abide bigots,” he said. “There was something deep inside him that made him stand up for the little guy, to speak for forgotten people in forgotten places.”

Bush defeated McCain for the Republican presidential nomination in a bitterly fought 2000 presidential primary in which allegations against McCain’s family ran wild. McCain notably fought Bush on many of his policies when Bush became president, advocating against Bush’s tax cut plans, fighting his energy bill and questioning his management of the Pentagon. But between campaigns and political feuds, McCain and Bush maintained a cordial relationship.

Despite their long political history, Bush and McCain were cordial. Bush is listed as a “friend” in the program for Saturday’s ceremony.

Bush also mourned McCain’s passing.

“Some lives are so vivid, it’s difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant and distinctive, it’s hard to think of them stilled,” Bush said at the service. “A man who seldom rested is laid to rest.”

Bush’s successor, former President Barack Obama – who defeated McCain in the 2008 general election – followed Bush in eulogizing McCain.

Read the full transcript of Bush’s eulogy of John McCain:

Cindy and the McCain Family, I am honored to be with you to offer my sympathies, and to celebrate a great life. The nation joins your extraordinary family in grief and gratitude for John McCain.

Some lives are so vivid, it’s difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant and distinctive, it’s hard to think of them stilled. A man who seldom rested is laid to rest, and his absence is tangible, like the silence after a mighty roar.

The thing about John’s life was the amazing sweep of it. From a tiny prison cell in Vietnam, to the floor of the United States Senate, from troublemaking plebe, to presidential candidate, wherever John passed throughout the world, people immediately knew there was a leader in their midst. In one epic life was written the courage and greatness of our country.

For John and me, there was a personal journey — a hard-fought political history.

Back in the day, he could frustrate me.

And I know he’d say the same thing about me. But he also made me better.

In recent years, we sometimes talk (ph) of that intense period like football players remembering a big game. In the process, rivalry melted away. In the end, I got to enjoy one of life’s great gifts — the friendship of John McCain. And I’ll miss him.

Moments before my last debate — ever — with Senator John Kerry in Phoenix, I was trying to gather some thoughts in the holding room. I felt a presence, opened my eyes, and six inches from my face was McCain, who yelled, “Relax! Relax!”

John was, above all, a man with a code. He lived by a set of public virtues that brought strength and purpose to his life and to his country.

He was courageous, with a courage that frightened his captors and inspired his countrymen.

He was honest, no matter whom it offended. Presidents were not spared.

He was honorable, always recognizing that his opponents were still patriots and human beings.

He loved freedom, with the passion of a man who knew its absence.

He respected the dignity inherent in every life — a dignity that does not stop at borders, and cannot be erased by dictators.

Perhaps above all, John detested the abuse of power. He’d not abide bigots and swaggering despots. There was something deep inside him that made him stand up for the little guy — to speak for forgotten people in forgotten places.

One friend from his Naval Academy days recalls how John — while a lowly plebe — reacted to seeing an upperclassman verbally abuse a steward. Against all tradition, he told the jerk to pick on someone his own size. It was a familiar refrain during his six decades of service.

Where did such strength and conviction come from? Perhaps from a family where honor was in the atmosphere; or from the firsthand experience of cruelty, which left physical reminders that lasted his whole life; or from some deep well of moral principle.