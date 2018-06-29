Here's A Look At Disney World’s Toy Story Land

On Saturday, the long-awaited Toy Story Land will officially open at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The toy-filled area is stationed in Hollywood Studios and features beloved characters from the “Toy Story” franchise, along with everyday objects made larger than life to give you a real toy’s (and kid’s) point of view.

From a roller-coaster ride named after Slinky Dog to a food area based on a lunch box, here’s what you can expect at Toy Story Land.

(Gerardo Mora via Getty Images) More

Woody welcomes fans to Toy Story Land, which is full of details from the movies. For example, the yellow ball with a blue stripe and red star is a classic staple of "Toy Story" and Pixar.

Of course, Woody's bud Buzz Lightyear will also be around to say hi to visitors.

Other characters like Jessie and Rex make appearances.

