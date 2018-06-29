    Here's A Look At Disney World’s Toy Story Land

    Taylor Pittman

    On Saturday, the long-awaited Toy Story Land will officially open at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. 

    The toy-filled area is stationed in Hollywood Studios and features beloved characters from the “Toy Story” franchise, along with everyday objects made larger than life to give you a real toy’s (and kid’s) point of view. 

    From a roller-coaster ride named after Slinky Dog to a food area based on a lunch box, here’s what you can expect at Toy Story Land.

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    Woody welcomes fans to Toy Story Land, which is full of details from the movies. For example, the yellow ball with a blue stripe and red star is a classic staple of "Toy Story" and Pixar.

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    Of course, Woody's bud Buzz Lightyear will also be around to say hi to visitors. 

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    Other characters like Jessie and Rex make appearances.

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    The rides offer a kid's take on Toy Story Land, such as the illustration visitors can see here while boarding a ride.

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    The park area includes a roller-coaster named Slinky Dog Dash inspired by one of the funny characters.

    (David Roark/Walt Disney World)

    The coaster is one of many rides within the 11-acre toy-filled land. 

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    Although it features small drops, the coaster is considered fun for kids and adults.

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    Fans can check out Buzz near the entrance of the Alien Swirling Saucers ride.

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    During the ride, the green aliens (pictured here) try to get captured by "the claw."

    (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World)

    Visitors board toy rockets on the saucers ride. Inspiration for the attraction came from the play set Andy won at Pizza Planet in the film franchise.

    (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World)

    Woody's Lunch Box looks exactly like that: a lunch box. It offers food and beverages and features common objects (like the Babybel cheese packet) at the size a toy might view them. 

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    Giant Christmas lights fill the park and offer light throughout the night.

    (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World)

    Toy Story Mania is an attraction that allows fans to shoot at moving targets.

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    Disney decided to bring the green toy soldiers to life. 

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    Women will also march alongside the usual green army men from the movies, according to CNN.

    (Gerardo Mora via Getty Images)

    And of course, there's plenty of Disney merchandise available.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.