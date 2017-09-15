We'll defy the world for a 'thousand years' says North Korean official after missile test

North Korea will defy sanctions “for a 1,000 years”, a senior Pyongyang official said, as he shrugged off rising anxiety in Japan following his country’s latest provocative missile test.
In a rare media briefing to a handful of reporters in Beijing only hours after Pyongyang fired an intermediate ballistic missile over Japan, the official also warned of the growing “power” of the North’s military.
North Korea has defied a series of UN sanctions with increasingly provocative tests, including the detonation of what it claimed to be a hydrogen bomb earlier this month and the firing of two missiles over Japan, a close US ally.
The latest launch on Friday saw a furious response from Washington which called on Russia and China to do more to economically squeeze the nuclear-armed state.
But Choe Kang-il, deputy director general for North American affairs at the North's foreign ministry, said: “You can impose whatever sanctions you want, but no matter how long these sanctions last - whether it is for a hundred or a thousand years - we will keep stepping up efforts and continue with our planned tests.”
The North shocked the world with its sixth and most powerful nuclear test earlier this month.
Mr Choe justified the test by saying it was carried out “for the sanctity of our autonomy and nationhood, and to reveal the power of our deterrence.”
Pyongyang has ramped up its testing of military hardware as it seeks to develop a nuclear-tipped missile which could reach the continental United States.
The North appears to have achieved its furthest missile flight ever with Friday’s test, which prompted serious worry in Japan, where sirens were sounded and residents warned to take shelter.
Mr Choe, however, said anxiety in Japan was not a concern for leaders in Pyongyang.
“It is Japan’s own business if it scares them,” he said. “Our strategy is to strengthen our deterrence.”
But despite Mr Choe’s lack of concern for Japanese citizens, the diplomat did become flustered with his own situation on Friday when he experienced difficulty trying to leave Beijing Airport, which is the main transfer hub for Pyongyang.
With a small group of reporters in close pursuit, the official appeared to head to an escalator which was turning in the wrong direction, before waiting for a lift that failed to arrive and then finally making it outdoors before realizing that he had no airport pickup.
Two taxis outside the terminal then refused to take him before he finally found a car.
Later Kim Jong-un vowed to complete North Korea's nuclear force despite sanctions, saying the final goal of his country's weapons development is "equilibrium of real force" with the United States.
The North Korean leader said Friday's Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile fired over Japan had been successful and increased the North's "combat power of nuclear force", KCNA news agency said.
In New York the UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned North Korea's "highly provocative" launch.
The council unanimously "strongly condemned these launches, condemned further the DPRK for its outrageous actions, and demanded that the DPRK immediately cease all such actions."
A statement, released after a closed-door meeting, did not threaten further sanctions and stressed that all countries must "fully, comprehensively and immediately" be implemented.
Meanwhile Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at North Korea warned that advanced US weaponry could make the souls of America's enemies "crumble."
He said Pyongyang had "once again shown its utter contempt for its neighbours and for the entire world community."
"After seeing our capabilities, I am more confident than ever that our options are not only effective but overwhelming." Trump said at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
He continued: "We will defend our nation and our civilisation against all who threaten our way of life. "This includes North Korea."
Additional reporting by Christine Wei
