We'll defy the world for a 'thousand years' says North Korean official after missile test

Kim Jong-un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in an undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Thursday night - REUTERS

North Korea will defy sanctions “for a 1,000 years”, a senior Pyongyang official said, as he shrugged off rising anxiety in Japan following his country’s latest provocative missile test.

In a rare media briefing to a handful of reporters in Beijing only hours after Pyongyang fired an intermediate ballistic missile over Japan, the official also warned of the growing “power” of the North’s military.

North Korea has defied a series of UN sanctions with increasingly provocative tests, including the detonation of what it claimed to be a hydrogen bomb earlier this month and the firing of two missiles over Japan, a close US ally.

The latest launch on Friday saw a furious response from Washington which called on Russia and China to do more to economically squeeze the nuclear-armed state.

But Choe Kang-il, deputy director general for North American affairs at the North's foreign ministry, said: “You can impose whatever sanctions you want, but no matter how long these sanctions last - whether it is for a hundred or a thousand years - we will keep stepping up efforts and continue with our planned tests.”

The North shocked the world with its sixth and most powerful nuclear test earlier this month.

Mr Choe justified the test by saying it was carried out “for the sanctity of our autonomy and nationhood, and to reveal the power of our deterrence.”

Pyongyang has ramped up its testing of military hardware as it seeks to develop a nuclear-tipped missile which could reach the continental United States.

View photos Choe Kang-il, the deputy director general for North American affairs at the North's foreign ministry, with reporters at Beijing Airport. Credit: Neil Connor for The Telegraph More

The North appears to have achieved its furthest missile flight ever with Friday’s test, which prompted serious worry in Japan, where sirens were sounded and residents warned to take shelter.

Mr Choe, however, said anxiety in Japan was not a concern for leaders in Pyongyang.

“It is Japan’s own business if it scares them,” he said. “Our strategy is to strengthen our deterrence.”

But despite Mr Choe’s lack of concern for Japanese citizens, the diplomat did become flustered with his own situation on Friday when he experienced difficulty trying to leave Beijing Airport, which is the main transfer hub for Pyongyang.

With a small group of reporters in close pursuit, the official appeared to head to an escalator which was turning in the wrong direction, before waiting for a lift that failed to arrive and then finally making it outdoors before realizing that he had no airport pickup.