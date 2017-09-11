'Little People, Big World' Stars Jeremy And Audrey Roloff Welcome Baby Girl

The “Little People, Big World” stars are now parents to a baby girl, Jeremy’s rep confirmed to People.

Great news for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff!

The “Little People, Big World” stars are now parents to a baby girl, Jeremy’s rep confirmed to People. Daughter Ember Jean Roloff was born at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday and weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Jeremy and Audrey married in September 2014 at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. They announced they were expecting their first child in February.

Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach, recently welcomed a son, Jackson, with his wife, Tori. Jackson, like his father, was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

The TLC show, which has been on for 12 seasons, follows the Roloff family as Zach and his parents, Amy and Matt, face certain struggles as little people. Jeremy, Audrey and Tori co-star on the program, with siblings Molly and Jacob making cameos here and there.

Now, we can’t wait to meet baby Ember!