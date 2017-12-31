That 'Last Jedi' Reveal About Rey's Parents Is Actually 'Still Open'

“Last Jedi” spoilers below!) We’ve been waiting two years, and the Maury results for Rey are finally in.

We’ve been waiting two years, and the Maury results for Rey are finally in.

Luke, Obi-Wan, Han Solo and anyone else named in theories across the internet ― you are not the father.

In “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) goes all Ancestry.com and reveals the truth about Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) parents.

Apparently, he found out who her parents were when he was telepathically connected to Rey courtesy of the Force. And in an effort to persuade her to join the dark side rather than the rebels, he tells Rey what she knew all along: Her mom and dad were just some junk-trading bums who sold her and are now dead in a ditch.

And that’s it. There’s no fancy history. No birthright. No need for in-depth analysis of fan theories. Rey is just plain old Rey.

In an interview with HuffPost, director Rian Johnson reflected on the reveal, explaining that it was “the most difficult thing dramatically for Rey in this movie to hear.”

“What’s going to make life hardest on her? It would be the big ‘I am your father’ twist [from ‘The Empire Strikes Back’],” Johnson said, referring to the scene in Episode V when Darth Vader spills the beans on Luke Skywalker’s parentage. The director explained that Luke (Mark Hamill) learning Vader is his father is “the hardest thing the character could possibly hear in that moment.”

“And same thing with Rey and her parentage,” he said. “The easy thing would be, ‘Yes, your parents are so and so and here’s your place in the world. There you go.’ The hardest thing she could hear would be [...] ‘No, you’re not going to get the answer. This is not going to define you. You’re going to have to find your own place in this world. Kylo is going to use that even as leverage to try and make you feel insecure, and you’re going to have to stand on your own two feet.’”