'John McCain's Impact on America is Not Over.' Joe Biden Honors Late Senator's Legacy with Stirring Eulogy

Sen. John McCain’s friends, family and fellow Arizonians gathered Thursday to honor the late senator’s life and legacy with a memorial service that featured tributes from former Vice President Joe Biden, NFL star Larry Fitzgerald and others close to him.

More than 30 current and former senators (Republicans and Democrats, alike), Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, local officials, Arizona sports stars and around 1,000 Arizonians paid their respects at the service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. The memorial, which began Thursday morning at around 10:00 a.m. PST, is slated to include tributes from two of McCain’s children, Andrew McCain and Bridget McCain, as well as a performance of “Amazing Grace” from the student choir, and a recessional to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

Here’s what to know about McCain’s memorial in Arizona on Thursday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden honors McCain with emotional tribute

Former Vice President Joe Biden wipes a tear away while giving a tribute during memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church for Sen. John McCain on Aug. 30, 2018. More

Biden, a longtime friend and colleague of McCain’s, will honored the late senator with a stirring tribute at his memorial Thursday.

“Character is destiny,” Biden said. “John had character.”

While the two were political opponents over the years — and most memorably in the 2008 presidential election — their relationship, at its core, was based in friendship and mutual respect. Biden recalled their decades of friendship, which began in the 1970s when McCain served as a liaison between the Navy and the Senate and joined Biden on numerous overseas trips. They then worked together for decades in the Senate, when McCain became his colleague starting in the 1980s.

“It was always about basic values with John. Fairness, honesty, dignity, respect. Giving hate no safe harbor, leaving no one behind,” Biden said. “And understanding that as Americans we are a part of something much bigger than ourselves”

“John McCain’s impact on America is not over,” Biden said.

Larry Fitzgerald reflects on his “unlikely” friendship with McCain

In his tribute, Fitzgerald *highlighted* the many differences between he and McCain to make a point about the senator’s approach to his life and how he represented his constituents.

“I’m black; he was white. I’m young; he wasn’t so young,” Fitzgerald joked. “He ran for president; I ran out of bounds. I have flowing locks, and, well, he didn’t. How does this unlikely pair become friends? That’s just who he is.”

Fitzgerald and McCain met by chance in 2006, and Fitzgerald detailed their years of friendship. McCain visited Cardinals practices and joked about Fitzgerald’s performance with him. He gave Fitzgerald a private tour of the Senate. In 2013, Fitzgerald traveled to Vietnam, where he visited the lake where McCain’s plane was shot down and the prison cell he was kept in.

“While from very different worlds,” Fitzgerald reflected, “we developed a meaningful friendship. And this highlights the very rare and very special qualities of Senator McCain.”

McCain’s former chief of staff draws laughs — and offers insights on McCain’s lasting impact

Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, a longtime friend of McCain’s and chief of staff to him when he was a U.S. Representative, honored the late senator with a eulogy that poked fun at his driving skills while also offering a hopeful look at what his legacy could be in this tumultuous time in American politics.