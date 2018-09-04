An 'Insurmountable' Loss: Here's What to Know About Brazil's National Museum Fire

One of Latin America’s most important museums was gutted by a fire Sunday night in a disaster that may have destroyed more than 20 million scientific and historical artifacts.

It remains unclear how many of the irreplaceable treasures housed at the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro were lost in the blaze, but authorities expect a catastrophic blow has been dealt to Brazil’s cultural nucleus. One museum director estimates as much as 90% of the inventory may have been razed.

The timing of the fire couldn’t have been worse. As firefighters battled the flames — reportedly using lake water because the nearest fire hydrants failed — museum officials revealed that the underfunded institution had been slated for a $5 million upgrade, including to its fire prevention system.

As investigators continue searching for clues as to what may have started the blaze, here’s what to know.

What was lost?

By Monday morning, museum directors began to survey the damage. Underneath the rubble of lumber, shingles and metal beams, they hope to find any of the natural history museum’s relics.

Firefighters and museum personnel carry a burnt painting from National Museum of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Sept. 3, 2018 following a fire.

Most of what was lost was contained within the 200-year-old Imperial Palace. Once home to the Portuguese royal family, this main building housed an extensive collection of paleontological, anthropological and biological specimens, according to the Associated Press.

Inside the palace was a 12,000-year-old skull called Luzia that was believed to be among the oldest fossils ever found in the Americas. The wing also held an Egyptian mummy, and displayed the largest meteorite ever discovered in Brazil — one of the few artifacts that officials could confirm had survived.

Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte, the museum’s deputy director, told AP that anything held in this main building was likely gone.

“The loss of the National Museum’s collection is insurmountable for Brazil,” President Michel Temer tweeted on Sunday.

How has the public reacted?

Not long after the plumes of smoke rose into Brazil’s night sky, people rushed to the scene reportedly to witness and protest the loss. On Monday morning, police fired tear gas and pepper spray into the angry crowd to stop them from entering the premises while the embers were still smoldering, Al Jazeera reported.

Students and National Museum employees protest outside the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 3, 2018.

For some Brazilians, the charred remains of the 200-year-old museum symbolize not only a heartbreaking disaster, but also the larger griefs of a country gutted by a recession and tarnished by corruption and mismanagement. More than 12 million people have been left unemployed, while spending on culture and education has suffered.