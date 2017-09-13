'Hot Cops' Who Went Viral Over Selfie Will Pose for Calendar to Raise Money for Irma Victims

These three Florida cops were handling the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, but who knew they would instead be turning up the heat?

Officer Michael Hammill, 28, Dan Rengering, 27, and John Nordman, 39, uploaded a selfie to the Gainesville Police Department’s Facebook Sunday, and the image quickly became an internet sensation, with more than 400,000 likes and 200,000 shares.

“A court date is still a ‘date’ right?!” one user commented on Facebook.

Another wrote: “So if I don't remain silent, will something be held against me? Just want to be clear on the rights.”

Hammill told InsideEdition.com his wife was not impressed by some of the comments.

"Once it went all over social media, she started getting annoyed and aggravated about it," he joked. “Now she’s accepted it’s gone viral. She’s been a real sport about it."

While Nordman is also married, Rengering, who is on the far right of the photo, told InsideEdition.com he is in fact single.

“I don’t have any [dates] lined up,” Rengering said. “Not yet.”

In the photo, Nordman, pictured on the left, showed off his charming sense of humor, they said.

“He took the photo like he was being blown away by a hurricane,” Hammill joked.

Due to the success of the selfie, the officers are now preparing to put together a steamy calendar to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Irma.

“Hopefully this gets a lot of peoples’ attention,” Hammill said. “Hopefully we can raise enough money to make a decent impact.”

“I got to get my ‘Blue Steel,’” Rengering joked. “I’m talking about my look, from Zoolander.”

