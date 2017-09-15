'Hot Cop' Accused of Anti-Semitic Remarks: 'Put Them in an Oven and Deal With Them the Hitler Way'

A selfie of three “hot cops” in Florida may have spread like wildfire on the internet earlier this week, but one of the officers may now be getting burned.

Read: 'Hot Cops' Who Went Viral Over Selfie Will Pose for Calendar to Raise Money for Irma Victims

Officer Michael Hamill, 28, of the Gainesville Police Department, who spoke to InsideEdition.com Wednesday, was outed for allegedly posting anti-Semitic comments years ago on his personal Facebook page.

One of the screenshots from Hamill's Facebook page, posted in 2011, read: “So I find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality its YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and do something with your life. Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face. Stupid people annoy me. put them in an oven and deal with them the hitler way. haha”

Another screenshot of a 2013 post reads: "Who knew that reading jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me sleep better as well. here is one for everybody ‘what’s the difference between boy scouts and jews?’ anybody know? well it is because ‘Boy scouts come back from their camps.’”

Hamill joined the force in 2016, three years after he made the alleged comments.

Hamill, along with Officer Dan Rengering, 27, and Officer John Nordman, 39, uploaded a selfie to the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page Sunday, and the trio quickly went viral for their good looks.

“A court date is still a ‘date’ right?!” one user commented on the Facebook post, which now has more than 500,000 likes and nearly 200,000 comments.

Hamill and Rengering mentioned to InsideEdition.com Wednesday that their department will put together a calendar to raise money for victims of Hurricane Irma.

The status of the calendar and whether Hamill will make an appearance is unclear.

Read: White Supremacist Who Cried in Video Is Booted From OkCupid Dating Site

"Several citizens have brought information to our attention regarding a complaint against Officer Hamill," The Gainesville Police Department said in a statement to InsideEdition.com. "GPD is reviewing the allegation and will do so in accordance to Florida law and department policy. Under Florida Law, complaint information is confidential until an investigation is concluded.

"The Gainesville Police Department prides itself with our philosophy and mission of compassion, inclusion, and respect and will fully review the matter."

The Gainesville Police Department added they are unsure why the alleged comments were not caught in a background check before he joined the force.

Watch: Former Undercover FBI Agent Says Cops Should Shut Down Domestic Extremists: 'They Want a White Nation'

Related Articles: