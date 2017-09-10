'Heroic' Italian man drowns with three of his family, after saving three-year-old granddaughter from floodwaters in Tuscany

The flooded house in Leghorn, Italy where four members of the same family died - ANSA

A 'heroic' Italian man who saved his three-year-old granddaughter from a flooded basement apartment before drowning while trying desperately to save the rest of his family was among at least seven people killed as a violent storm lashed Tuscany on Sunday.

Roberto Ramacciotti, 65, lived in a separate flat above his grandchildren and their parents, Simone and Glenda Ramacciotti, in an apartment block in the viale Nazario Sauro near the station in the port city of Leghorn (Livorno).

After waking during the deluge on Sunday he raced downstairs and dived into the flooded apartment.

He managed to bring out to safety his three-year-old granddaughter, Camilla, before going back into the flooded garden flat several times to try and save her brother.

After diving into the basement a fifth time he failed to re-emerge, losing his own life in the attempt, firefighters quoted by the Corriere della Sera said.

In all at least three other people died in Leghorn from the flooding in addition to the family of four, taking the death toll to at least seven, authorities said.

"The little girl survived due to the heroic gesture of her grandfather," the Livorno Telegrafo newspaper reported.

Roberto and his son Simone both had worked as insurance agents in the nearby city of Empoli but Roberto had retired to enjoy his pension.

The young family was sleeping when the water rushed through their small garden into their flat and they had no time to react, firefighters said. Divers from the local fire service were working in the flooded flat to recover the bodies as tearful neighbours watched outside.

A number of tourists visiting the area had to change their plans after the Leghorn train station was closed from 3am on Sunday and a campsite was evacuated.

The stretch of coast near the city has been a favourite haunt of British tourists since the drowned body of the Romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley washed up at the nearby resort of Lerici in 1822 and was cremated on the beach by Byron and other friends.

"The situation is very difficult, it's critical. The city is on its knees," Leghorn mayor Filippo Nogarin said.

The Italian Government had underestimated the danger, issuing a code orange alert for the region rather than red, said Mr Nogarin.