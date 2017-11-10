'Make Her Realize She's Gay.' Read Ellen Page's Emotional Story Accusing Brett Rattner of Outing Her

"We are all entitled to come into an awareness of our sexual orientation privately"

Ellen Page said in a powerful Facebook post on Friday that director and producer Brett Ratner outed her when she was 18 years old.

Page, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Juno, said that the alleged incident occurred at a cast meet-and-greet before filming began on X Men: The Last Stand, which Ratner directed. “He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: ‘You should f–k her to make her realize she’s gay,'” the actor wrote.

“We are all entitled to come into an awareness of our sexual orientation privately and on our own terms,” she continued. “This public, aggressive outing left me with long standing feelings of shame, one of the most destructive results of homophobia… Ratner’s comment replayed in my mind many times over the years as I encountered homophobia and coped with feelings of reluctance and uncertainty about the industry and my future in it.”

Anna Paquin, Page’s X Men: The Last Stand co-star, tweeted that she was present when the comment was made. “I stand with you, Ellen Page,” Paquin wrote.

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

Page, who publicly came out in 2014, also said that she witnessed Ratner make degrading comments to other women on set. An aide to Martin Singer, an attorney for Ratner, said Ratner would be responding the allegations later.

Earlier this month, five women, including actors Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, told the Los Angeles Times that Ratner sexually harassed them. Singer denied all allegations in a statement to the Times. “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer said. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

Page, who also said in her Facebook post that an unnamed director fondled her leg at dinner when she was 16, called on Hollywood to change its culture amid a wave of allegations against some of the industry’s most prominent men.

“Women, particularly the most marginalized, are silenced, while powerful abusers can scream as loudly as they want, lie as much as they want and continue to profit through it all,” she said. “This is a long awaited reckoning. It must be.”

Read Page’s full Facebook post below: