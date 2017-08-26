Here's How To Help The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey barreled into Texas on Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Early reports suggest that the cities of Rockport and Corpus Christi were both left devastated by the storm, which forced tens of thousands of people to flee the Gulf Coast.

Harvey was later downgraded to a Category 1 storm, but its effects are likely to be felt for months ― and meteorologists warn that its heavy rainfall may yet spark “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.”

Ahead of what will probably be a lengthy clean-up operation, here’s what you can do to help those affected by the natural disaster.

1. Donate Money Or Volunteer

A plethora of organisations are appealing for donations to help them as they send volunteers and supplies to the hardest-hit areas.

These include the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse, Save The Children, the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, and Heart to Heart International.

The local Texas Diaper Bank is also putting together disaster relief kits for families with young children. You can donate here.

Crowdfunding site GlobalGiving has launched a hurricane relief fund aimed at gathering funds for local nonprofits in the storm-stricken region.

The SPCA of Texas is expecting the storm to uproot hundreds of pets, so it’s appealing for dog and cat items — such as litter boxes, litter, blankets and treats. You can also donate money here. Austin Pets Alive! is also aiding animal shelters in the area and is seeking both financial and material donations ― particularly large dog crates. The rescue group is also seeking temporary foster homes for displaced animals.

2. Donate Blood

Blood centers expect a supply shortage because of the closure of some blood banks along the coast and the likely demand stemming from injuries sustained in the storm.

Texas nonprofit Carter BloodCare has put out a call for extra donors in the wake of the storm. You can find a donation center or blood drive here.

And even if you’re not in Texas, you can search online for blood drives local to you or book an appointment via the Red Cross website.

3. Provide Accommodation For Evacuees

Airbnb has launched a portal so that the people who have been displaced by the hurricane can find a place to stay. It’s also waiving fees for people affected by the disaster. More details are available on the Airbnb website here.

This article has been updated to include additional fundraising initiatives.