    'Heart in a Box' May Double Time that Organs Are Viable for Transplant

    A new device can keep donor hearts alive and beating for twice as long as a conventional transport cooler. Dubbed "Heart in a Box," the new system can keep a heart healthy and suitable for transplant for nine hours or more – it actually keeps the organ beating in transit.

    The Doctors agree that this technology is a game changer. Urologist Dr. Jennifer Berman has worked with donor kidneys and says “I remember the stress of getting it out, getting it on ice …” With less of a time crunch, donors and recipients can be matched across greater distances, and surgeons will be able to work with less pressure while performing transplants.

    Speaking of transplants, ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork urges viewers to consider registering as organ donors. You might be able to save a life.

    To learn more about becoming an organ donor, visit organdonor.gov.