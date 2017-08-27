'Harvey The Hurricane Hawk' Hunkers Down With Cabbie During Storm

A hawk became an unlikely sidekick to a Texas cab driver after seeking refuge inside the man’s vehicle and apparently refusing to leave.

Houston driver William Bruso said he was stocking up on supplies on Friday ahead of Hurricane Harvey when he returned to find the bird sitting on his passenger seat.

“He looks like he’s scared. He doesn’t know what’s going on,” Bruso narrates in one of 10 YouTube videos documenting the bird’s surprise visit. “He just kind of hopped on in and doesn’t want to leave. I’m not sure what to make of it.”

Bruso said he tried to shoo the hawk away, to no avail. Videos later showed the animal perched on the door of his parked car, still refusing to fly away. Bruso eventually took thebird inside and gave it chicken hearts to snack on.

It didn’t take long for the feathered refugee to earn the name “Harvey the Hurricane Hawk” from Bruso ― as well as a flock of concerned and curious fans.

Harvey stayed in Bruso’s home overnight, but a worker with the Texas Wildlife Rehab Coalition was seen scooping the bird up on Saturday and taking it to a shelter for professional care.

“He’s been free to go, any time now, but they’re going to take him,” Bruso said as a woman with TWRC retrieved Harvey. “He may need to be rehabilitated so everyone knows he’s in good hands.”

Bruso did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for updates on Harvey’s condition. TWRC confirmed the bird’s rescue and said it would follow up with additional information later on Sunday.

