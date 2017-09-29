The 'Harvest Moon' is finally set to make an appearance in October

Stargazers are in for a treat next week as a special full moon will be visible in the night sky.

Earlier in this year, you likely heard of the Great American Eclipse in August or even the triple threat lunar event hosting a Snow Moon, comet, and a lunar eclipse in February -- but next Thursday night, something different will happen.

It's a full moon known as the "Harvest Moon" and, much like the image its name might conjure, the moon is expected to shine extra bright next week with an orange, yellow or reddish hue, known as the "Harvest Moon Effect."

In addition to its strange hue, the Native Americans gave it the name because of its abundance of moonlight early in the evening, which was a great help to farmers harvesting their summer grown crops in the early fall. The names of many full moons originated from Native American tribes, which used the natural satellite as a marker for the start and end of seasons.

The October moon also has other names, like the Travel Moon, the Dying Moon and the Full Hunter's Moon.

Though this year's Harvest Moon will take place during the first week of October, the lunar event normally occurs in September as it typically falls closest to the autumnal equinox for the Northern Hemisphere, or the first day of fall -- Sept. 22.

But because the September full moon arrived early this year, on the night of Sept. 5 in the U.S., October's full moon will fall the closest to the September equinox.

This phenomenon will be at its maximum Thursday afternoon, shortly after 2 p.m. EST, but will not be immediately viewable to those watching in the continental U.S. until it rises at 6:51 p.m. The moon will set the following morning at 7:40 a.m. and seem full for a few days.