This 'Harry Potter' home collection will make your house feel like Hogwarts

We'd just like to remind everyone that's it's completely acceptable to buy something from the children or teen section, even if you're a full-grown adult. No one will ever know or care.

Harry Potter fandom continues to show no sign of stopping, and the franchise is now basically considered a timeless classic that people of all ages will enjoy for generations. So, it's not too surprising that Pottery Barn Teen is launching a classy new home collection inspired by the books by J.K. Rowling, which wrapped up 10 years ago.

PBTeen unveiled a new line of home decor, which no teen will be able to afford on their own dime. However, it's still pretty nice, and in terms of items branded from books and movies, pretty classy and not the least bit cheesy.

The collection has various items based off the school's four separate houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Don't worry, if you or your kid hasn't been sorted into a house yet, the Sorting Hat on Pottermore's website can help you out.

Items range from bedding, blankets, and pillows, to owl cage jewelry cases, owl lamps, mirrors, and artwork.