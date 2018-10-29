'What Happened Yesterday Will Not Break Us': Pittsburgh After The Horror

PITTSBURGH — Susan Friedberg Kalson stood near the synagogue where a day earlier a co-worker of hers was killed and a family friend was badly injured. Tears welled in her eyes and words caught in her throat as she recounted the horror of it all. Then she saw a familiar face. “This is a friend I need to hug for a second,” she said, excusing herself.

Kalson, 59, and the friend, a woman about the same age, held each other. “Just call me when you want to talk,” the woman told Kalson. “Just call me.”

“That’s the community,” Kalson told HuffPost afterward. “You literally can’t go a block without seeing someone, and in many cases someone you’ve known all your life.” Kalson grew up here, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. She raised a family here. She runs a health center here. She goes to temple here.

On Saturday, a white supremacist came here. He walked into the Tree of Life synagogue with a gun and massacred 11 people, committing the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. The attack has thrust Squirrel Hill ― in a very real sense Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood ― into national headlines. Progressive and tight-knit, picturesque and tree-lined, home to one of the largest and most iconic Jewish communities in the U.S., Squirrel Hill nevertheless wasn’t immune to terror.

Susan Friedberg Kalson says a co-worker of hers was killed at Saturday's mass shooting at the Tree of Life temple in Pittsburgh. More

Kalson said a close family friend was injured in Saturday’s shooting, but that she couldn’t talk about it ― partly because she didn’t have the family’s blessing to do so, and partly because she just couldn’t yet.

She could, however, talk about a man who had been killed: Dr. Richard Gottfried, whom Kalson described as “kind and gentle.” When Gottfried, 65, wasn’t running his private dental practice with his wife, he worked one day a week at the Squirrel Hill Health Center, where Kalson is CEO.

The center provides care regardless of one’s insurance status or ability to pay. Part of its mission is to serve immigrants and refugees. “Rich was very devoted to his Judaism, and I know that he prayed not just weekly ― he just went to morning minyans also, and the work he did to help others grew out of that,” Kalson said.

That Gottfried helped immigrants and refugees felt especially poignant for Kalson. The alleged shooter had been motivated, in part, by the baseless anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jews are funding the immigration of non-whites into the U.S.

Kalson noted that at Shabbat services Saturday at synagogues around the world, including at Tree of Life, the Torah reading told the story of Abraham and Sarah welcoming strangers into their tent. “That’s what we live by,” she said.

A walk around Squirrel Hill Sunday suggested that to be true. Yard signs declared in English, Spanish and Arabic that “no matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images) More