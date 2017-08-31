Here's What Will Happen When Your House Floods

Maybe you’re sitting in your living room looking out your window when it starts. Maybe you’re asleep. But you’re definitely surprised. You never thought the storm would get this bad.

You carry on with your evening, keeping one eye out the window and the other on the news. Then your cellphone blares an alert, and you notice that the water in your backyard is a bit higher than it was before, than it’s ever been before.

Soon, water starts leaking in through the doors. You and your family rush to stop it. You grab towels, trash bags, tents, bags of cement mix — anything.

View photos A Houston house sits submerged in floodwater after Hurricane Harvey. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) More

You realize you should unplug anything connected to an outlet. You trip the circuit breaker. Items on the floor get moved to the countertops. You pack up important items — heirlooms, family photos, cards from loved ones — and you put essential documents in sealed plastic bags. You probably won’t empty the fridge — the food would just spoil faster in the trash can.

Then you notice water seeping into your bedroom. That’s when it hits you — this isn’t just an ordinary big storm. You start moving mattresses into your little brother’s room. It’s the only one that hasn’t flooded yet. Once you’re finished, you sit on the mattresses and stare out the window, hoping.

But it keeps raining. The water keeps rising. Soon there are 3 inches on the floor. The water is rushing in at the front, the sides, the back. It feels like an invasion. You’re supposed to be safe in your home. But here you are helpless, overwhelmed.

Now you’re standing in 6 inches of water.

View photos People wait to be rescued from their flooded homes in Houston. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) More

You use your phone to check the water levels of lakes, rivers and reservoirs near your home. It’s bad.

Maybe the Federal Emergency Management Agency has advised that people in your area evacuate. Snakes, alligators and other animals could swim into your home. Wet electrical boxes and downed power lines put you at risk. But your car is under water, too. Even if you could briefly start the engine, it would soon be flooded out.

So you call 911, 311, any emergency number you can think of.

Nobody answers. Or if they do, they tell you they’re overbooked and you need to wait.

Eventually, someone proposes moving to the attic. You’re not sure and you’re a little scared. But you know that if you remain downstairs, you could end up drowning.