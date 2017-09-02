'My Hands Are Too Big,' Says President With Smaller-Than-Average Hands

It has been a while since we’ve heard President Donald Trump talk about the size of his hands, but POTUS found a golden opportunity to bring up his hand size while visiting victims of Hurricane Harvey at a shelter in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

Trump was slipping on gloves to help serve food to the shelter’s residents at the NRG Stadium in Houston when he turned to news reporters and proclaimed, “My hands are too big!”

Then, with both gloves successfully pulled on, Trump joined the lineup and happily handed meals to the storm’s refugees while making jokes and shaking hands.

As he puts on plastic gloves to serve food at NRG Stadium...President Trump turns to press and says: "My hands are too big!" pic.twitter.com/WIUTLOS4XD — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 2, 2017

Trump reportedly loathes the ongoing jokes that his hands are freakishly small.

In fact, jokes about the billionaire hand size has haunted him for decades, though a renewed interest in his digits spiked during his presidential campaign and, now, presidency.

It started 30 years ago when Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter described Trump as a “short-fingered vulgarian” in Spy magazine. Carter said that phrase launched Trump into an ongoing mission to prove to the journalist his hands are not short-fingered.

In an editor’s letter published in Vanity Fair in 2015, Carter wrote:

To this day, I receive the occasional envelope from Trump. There is always a photo of him—generally a tear sheet from a magazine. On all of them he has circled his hand in gold Sharpie in a valiant effort to highlight the length of his fingers. I almost feel sorry for the poor fellow because, to me, the fingers still look abnormally stubby. The most recent offering arrived earlier this year, before his decision to go after the Republican presidential nomination. Like the other packages, this one included a circled hand and the words, also written in gold Sharpie: “See, not so short!” I sent the picture back by return mail with a note attached, saying, “Actually, quite short.” Which I can only assume gave him fits.

Trump continued to defend his hand size while running for the Republican presidential nominee, showing his hands to supporters and even bringing the topic up while on the debate stage. (All that after former presidential opponent Marco Rubio joked at his own rally that Trump’s “small hands” make him untrustworthy.)

Trump went on to describe his own hands during an editorial meeting with the Washington Post in 2016, calling his hands “normal,” “strong,” a “good size,” “great” and “slightly large, actually. ”

That last claim was proven wrong last year after The Hollywood Reporter obtained the real size of Trump’s hands from his bronzed handprint hanging at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York.

For the record, the president’s hands measure at 7.25 inches long ― slightly smaller than 85 percent of American men. See how your hands measure up to POTUS’ in the document below.

"My hands are too big," President Trump jokes while putting on gloves to serve food at Houston shelter https://t.co/je6NirYHoC?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 2, 2017