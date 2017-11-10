'A Great Honor and Tremendous Privilege.' The U.S. Marines Are Celebrating Their 242nd Birthday Today

Friday marks the 242nd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, and current and former Marines are taking to social media to share their military pride.

“Though the world we have is the world we have [and] it’s probably not the world we want, it can become the world that we want if we’re willing to sacrifice and dedicate and work hard to make it what we believe it should be,” said Marine Corps Commandant Robert B. Neller at a Friday ceremony held at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Many Marines have taken to Twitter to share their experiences in the military and to wish the Marine Corps a happy birthday, with many using the hashtag ‘Semper Fidelis,’ a Marine motto meaning “always faithful.”

The Marine Corps’ birthday falls one day before Veterans’ Day, which is observed annually on Nov. 11.

Here are some of today’s best tweets about the U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday:

It has and will forever be, a great honor and tremendous privilege to have served alongside our nations finest.



Happy Birthday Marines! @USMC pic.twitter.com/YqhO93XUmq



— JW Cortés (@jwcortes) November 10, 2017

242 years ago today the worlds greatest fighting force was born in bar in Philadelphia, and we have been protecting this land ever since! ???????? Happy Birthday Marines!! #SemperFidelis pic.twitter.com/szQ53ycaoV — Hayden (@HaydenHarmon11) November 10, 2017

From the Marines on orbit to all those who have ever worn the cloth of United States Marine…. pic.twitter.com/WVHQYiIesr — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) November 10, 2017

Happy B'day to all my brothers and sisters of the @USMC Here's to another 242 of keeping the wolves at bay. #USMCBirthday #SemperFidelis pic.twitter.com/h15KTZeYho — Peter James Kiernan (@Peter_J_Kiernan) November 10, 2017

HAPPY 242 BIRTHDAY MARINE CORPS!! To all my brothers & sisters in the corps, this is your day devil dogs!! RAAAHHH ???????? #USMC242 #Semperfidelis pic.twitter.com/YlgIAgoNvP — Kassidy???? (@xogoddiii) November 10, 2017

Happy 242nd Birthday to the proud men and women of the @USMC. Thank you for keeping this great nation safe and free. #SemperFidelis #Marines #TXVeterans ???????? pic.twitter.com/T01rfFDICY — Texas VLB (@TexasVLB) November 10, 2017