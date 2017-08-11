'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' Just Released a Season 4 Promo and It's Really Juicy

From Redbook

Summer might be coming to a bitter, bitter end soon (I'm not crying, you're crying), but there's still reason to celebrate: Season 4 of Bravo's first scripted series Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce returns Thursday, August 17. By the looks of the exclusive trailer below, Abby (Lisa Edelstein) and her girlfriends are exactly where we left them in Season 3: in the middle of some pretty significant life-altering events.

This season, you'll see Abby and Barbara risk everything - including their friendship - as they launch their new website, Lady Parts. Meanwhile, the girlfriends are getting hot and heavy in their relationships, with Abby potentially getting *ahem* reacquainted with her ex (because that always ends well) - but Jo discovers something about her new beau that might threaten her friendship with Delia. Rising tensions aside, the girls will all need to come together once a family emergency rocks Abby's world. See it all for yourself in the clip below, and tune in for the season premiere on Thursday, August 17 at 10PM ET/PT on Bravo.

