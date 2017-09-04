This 'Game Of Thrones' Star Just Got An Adorable New Puppy

“Game Of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner just made a furry new friend.

“Game Of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner just made a furry new friend.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, posted a photo of her brand new puppy on Instagram Saturday. Her dog, Porky Basquiat, looks like the perfect breed to withstand the harsh and cold winters.

He definitely has the Stark look to him, don’t you think?

“Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat,” Turner captioned the photo.

And of course Porky already has an Instagram account filled with adorable puppy selfies.

The newest addition to House Stark already has nearly 40,000 followers and only five photos. It didn’t take much to build Porky’s fanbas, but let’s hope they are all as loyal as the north.

Because as a certain Stark once told us, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.

He may not be a direwolf, but Porky looks just as fierce as his mother.