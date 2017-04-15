These 'Game of Thrones' photos are full of Easter eggs ... can you find them?

You know how, whenever a highly-anticipated new trailer or promo comes out, people scour it for Easter eggs? Those small, hidden, and usually fan service-y morsels of information? You know what we're talking about.

Anyway, those are fine, but regular Easter eggs — like, literal eggs — are better. So we put a bunch of them in photos from Game of Thrones. See if you can find them! Bet you can.

What, were you expecting something else from this post?

Image: Mashable Composite/Tyler Schmall/HBO/Shutterstock

Image: MASHABLE COMPOSITE/TYLER SCHMALL/HBO/SHUTTERSTOCK

Image: MASHABLE COMPOSITE/TYLER SCHMALL/HBO/SHUTTERSTOCK

