    Here's How To Get Free 2-Day Shipping On Your Black Friday Purchases

    Brittany Nims
    (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Wondering where else you can snag good deals and free two-day shipping on Black Friday other than Amazon? You’re in luck.

    While Jet.com and Amazon offer many of the same core offerings ― quality products, wide selection, two-day shipping ― there are a few differences between the two e-commerce giants, too. 

    Amazon released a sneak peek earlier this week at it’s core Black Friday offerings. Though, many of the site’s best deals are on its own Amazon-branded products. Jet’s Black Friday deals include discounts on a variety of holiday must-haves, from big gifts like TVs and Xbox Ones, to everyday essentials like beauty and skincare. Plus, there’s no membership fee to get Jet’s two-day shipping (you just have to spend up to $35 ― which isn’t hard when stocking up on holiday essentials). 

    Whether you’re looking for gifts under $100, holiday decor, or gifts for your foodie friend, Jet also has an impressively useful collection of gift guides to get your gift-giving juices flowing. Plus, for eager shoppers, they even have a section of active deals happening right now.

    That’s why we’ve rounded up some of Jet’s best Black Friday deals. Note that these deals will go live at 12:01 a.m. EST on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, and last through Nov. 27, Cyber Monday: 

    1 Samsung 49” Class Curved 4K Smart LED TV

    (Jet)

    Full price: $976
    Sale price: $648

    2 Google Home Mini

    (Jet)

    Full price: $50
    Sale price: $30

    3 Roku Express+ HD

    (Jet)

    Full price: $40
    Sale price: $22

    4 Select Makeup Brands

    (everydayplus via Getty Images)

    Select makeup brands up to 20% off.

    5 Playstation 4 Slim

    (Jet)

    Full price: $300
    Sale price: $200

    6 Samsung 49” Class 4K Smart LED TV

    (Jet)

    Full price: $805
    Sale price: $548

    7 Microsoft Xbox One S

    (Jet)

    Full price: $280
    Sale price: $190

    8 Select Skincare Brands

    (Artfully79 via Getty Images)

    Select skincare brands up to 20% off. 

    9 Acer Black 24.5” HDMI Widescreen LED Monitor

    (Jet)

    Full price: $157
    Sale price: $130

    10 Star Wars The Force Awakens RC BB-8

    (Jet)

    Full price: $50
    Sale price: $30

    11 Sharp Aquos N5000 Full 50” WiFi Smart LED TV

    (Jet)

    Full price: $418
    Sale price: $370

    12 Select Art of Shaving Gift Sets

    (Jet)

    Select Art of Shaving gift sets up to 33% off. 

    13 Arctic King 5 cubic foot Chest Freezer

    (Jet)

    Full price: $160
    Sale price: $140

    14 FurReal Friends JJ, My Jumpin’ Pug Set

    Full Price: $37
    Sale price: $20

    15 Select Bevel products

    (Jet)

    Select Bevel products up to 25% off.

    16 Shopkins Season 8 Playset

    (Jet)

    Full price: $30
    Sale price: $20

    17 LG 4K Ultra-HD Blu-Ray Player w/ 3D Capability

    (Jet)

    Full price: $177
    Sale price: $100

    18 Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

    (Jet)

    Full price: $292
    Sale price: $255

    19 Playskool Friends Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo

    (Jet)

    Full price: $25
    Sale price: $15

    HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.