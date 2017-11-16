Here's How To Get Free 2-Day Shipping On Your Black Friday Purchases

Wondering where else you can snag good deals and free two-day shipping on Black Friday other than Amazon? You’re in luck.

While Jet.com and Amazon offer many of the same core offerings ― quality products, wide selection, two-day shipping ― there are a few differences between the two e-commerce giants, too.

Amazon released a sneak peek earlier this week at it’s core Black Friday offerings. Though, many of the site’s best deals are on its own Amazon-branded products. Jet’s Black Friday deals include discounts on a variety of holiday must-haves, from big gifts like TVs and Xbox Ones, to everyday essentials like beauty and skincare. Plus, there’s no membership fee to get Jet’s two-day shipping (you just have to spend up to $35 ― which isn’t hard when stocking up on holiday essentials).

Whether you’re looking for gifts under $100, holiday decor, or gifts for your foodie friend, Jet also has an impressively useful collection of gift guides to get your gift-giving juices flowing. Plus, for eager shoppers, they even have a section of active deals happening right now.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of Jet’s best Black Friday deals. Note that these deals will go live at 12:01 a.m. EST on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, and last through Nov. 27, Cyber Monday:

1 Samsung 49” Class Curved 4K Smart LED TV

Full price: $976

Sale price: $648

2 Google Home Mini

Full price: $50

Sale price: $30

3 Roku Express+ HD