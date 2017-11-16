Here's How To Get Free 2-Day Shipping On Your Black Friday Purchases

Wondering where else you can snag good deals and free two-day shipping on Black Friday other than Amazon? You’re in luck.
While Jet.com and Amazon offer many of the same core offerings ― quality products, wide selection, two-day shipping ― there are a few differences between the two e-commerce giants, too.
Amazon released a sneak peek earlier this week at it’s core Black Friday offerings. Though, many of the site’s best deals are on its own Amazon-branded products. Jet’s Black Friday deals include discounts on a variety of holiday must-haves, from big gifts like TVs and Xbox Ones, to everyday essentials like beauty and skincare. Plus, there’s no membership fee to get Jet’s two-day shipping (you just have to spend up to $35 ― which isn’t hard when stocking up on holiday essentials).
Whether you’re looking for gifts under $100, holiday decor, or gifts for your foodie friend, Jet also has an impressively useful collection of gift guides to get your gift-giving juices flowing. Plus, for eager shoppers, they even have a section of active deals happening right now.
That’s why we’ve rounded up some of Jet’s best Black Friday deals. Note that these deals will go live at 12:01 a.m. EST on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, and last through Nov. 27, Cyber Monday:
1 Samsung 49” Class Curved 4K Smart LED TV
Full price: $976
Sale price: $648
2 Google Home Mini
Full price: $50
Sale price: $30
3 Roku Express+ HD
Full price: $40
Sale price: $22
4 Select Makeup Brands
Select makeup brands up to 20% off.
5 Playstation 4 Slim
Full price: $300
Sale price: $200
6 Samsung 49” Class 4K Smart LED TV
Full price: $805
Sale price: $548
7 Microsoft Xbox One S
Full price: $280
Sale price: $190
8 Select Skincare Brands
Select skincare brands up to 20% off.
9 Acer Black 24.5” HDMI Widescreen LED Monitor
Full price: $157
Sale price: $130
10 Star Wars The Force Awakens RC BB-8
Full price: $50
Sale price: $30
11 Sharp Aquos N5000 Full 50” WiFi Smart LED TV
Full price: $418
Sale price: $370
12 Select Art of Shaving Gift Sets
Select Art of Shaving gift sets up to 33% off.
13 Arctic King 5 cubic foot Chest Freezer
Full price: $160
Sale price: $140
14 FurReal Friends JJ, My Jumpin’ Pug Set
Full Price: $37
Sale price: $20
15 Select Bevel products
Select Bevel products up to 25% off.
16 Shopkins Season 8 Playset
Full price: $30
Sale price: $20
17 LG 4K Ultra-HD Blu-Ray Player w/ 3D Capability
Full price: $177
Sale price: $100
18 Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel
Full price: $292
Sale price: $255
19 Playskool Friends Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo
Full price: $25
Sale price: $15
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.