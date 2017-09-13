'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announce new Target line

You can now decorate your home like Chip and Joanna Gaines!

Target announced on Tuesday that it will partner with the "Fixer Upper" stars on a new home line -- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

The collection will include 300 items spanning tabletop, home décor and giftables. While Target is famously known for its limited-time collaborations, its partnership with Chip and Jo will last multiple years and the products will refresh season after season.

In the past, the retailer has partnered with other high-profile brands such as Victoria Beckham and Who What Wear.

The collection will feature items that reflects "a modern take on Magnolia's signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial and vintage touches."

And while a typical fixer upper on the Gaines' television show will set you back a pretty penny, most of the items in their newest line are under $30!

In a blog post, Chip revealed that he and Jo partnered with Target because it's "the gold-standard when it comes to generosity and giving."

By teaming up with the retailer, the Gaines' will also be able to give back by supporting local communities and families in need through their line. To kick off the partnership, Magnolia will work with Target House at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., to redesign their dining room.



Hearth & Hand with Magnolia debuts in Target retailers nationwide on November 5th, just in time for the holidays!

