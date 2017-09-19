'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines spark backlash over new Target line

Chip and Joanna Gaines have found themselves embroiled in scandal over their new Target line.

The "Fixer Upper" stars announced last week that they've partnered with the mega retailer on a new home line -- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

The collection will include 300 items spanning tabletop, home décor and giftables. While Target is famously known for its limited-time collaborations, its partnership with Chip and Jo will last multiple years and the products will refresh season after season.

In a blog post, Chip revealed that he and Jo partnered with Target because it's "the gold-standard when it comes to generosity and giving."

While the bombshell announcement sent their loyal fanbase into a tizzy, others slammed the couple, who have been praised in the past for their commitment to Christianity and traditional marriage, for their business decision.

A number of Twitter users called the Gaines' partnership with Target hypocritical because of the retailer's controversial policy on transgender bathroom use. Target's policy allows people to choose the bathroom that corresponds with the individual's gender identity, as opposed to their biological gender assignment.

"I don't shop Target anymore. I wish you would had followed your Christian values instead of the almighty dollar. Lost a little respect," wrote one Twitter user.





Another person wrote: "Really disappointed you guys would partner with a company that exalts what God specifically condemns."





However, the response hasn't all been negative, many have taken to social media to express their excitement.

"So pumped for @Target 's partnership with Joanna and Chip Gaines this November!!" shared one user.





"Fixer Upper is going to start a line at Target??? Does Target want me to actually go broke???" another person hilariously posted.





Hearth & Hand with Magnolia debuts in Target retailers nationwide on November 5th, just in time for the holidays!