'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines makes major business announcement

We can't keep up with Chip and Joanna Gaines anymore!

The home renovation power couple recently announced that next season's "Fixer Upper" will be their last, causing hysteria from their incredibly loyal fanbase. Well, if you're one of Chip and Jo's heartbroken fans, we have some news that'll make up for it: Jo is releasing a cookbook!

In an Instagram post, Joanna revealed that a Magnolia Table Cookbook is in the works. The interior design guru is seen digging into a dish of mac and cheese while revealing that it's part of a photoshoot for her upcoming cookbook.





"After a week long photoshoot for our cookbook, celebrating with some homemade mac n cheese and brownie pie just feels right. #MagnoliaTableCookbook."

While there are no additional details on the book, we're assuming the name comes from the couple's upcoming restaurant of the same name. The Waco, Texas, restaurant will be serving breakfast, brunch and lunch -- and you can expect to see many of Chip's favorite dishes on the menu.

RELATED: Inside Chip and Jo's home:



It's safe to say the HGTV couple have their hands full these days with their many business endeavors that it's understandable why they'd want to take a step back from the tasking obligations of being on television.

"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last," they wrote on their blog. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

On top of trying to open Magnolia Table and juggling their many businesses in Waco, Chip and Jo are also set to release a home line with Target. The collection will include 300 items spanning tabletop, home décor and giftables. While Target is famously known for its limited-time collaborations, its partnership with Chip and Jo will last multiple years and the products will refresh season after season.

For more on Chip and Jo, watch the video above.

RELATED: Cutes photos of Chip and Jo:

