'Fake Tough Guy' Donald Trump Gets It From Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers tore into President Donald Trump on Monday’s “Late Night” for claiming he’d have fought off the shooter in the Parkland, Florida school massacre.

Trump made the outlandish claim during a White House event earlier in the day.

“I really believe I’d run in there ― even if I didn’t have a weapon ― and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too,” said Trump.

Meyers said Trump’s statement was just not believable.

“Forget running into a school to confront a shooter, I don’t believe you’d run anywhere, period,” Meyers said. “You can’t even be bothered to walk down a flight of stairs.”

“There’s really nothing worse than a fake tough guy,” Meyers added, and described Trump as someone who “lives in a fantasy world where he’s some sort of action movie star who’d rush into danger and save the day.”

